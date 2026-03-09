Ladysmith Black Mambazo will perform at Peter Norton Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway (at 95th Street), on Friday, March 27, 2026.

In 2025, South Africa's multi-Grammy Award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo marked its 65th anniversary since its founding by the late Dr. Joseph Shabalala, who passed away in 2020. Over the years, this remarkable group has won the hearts of audiences worldwide, achieving global acclaim and serving as a beacon of hope for both their homeland and the international community. During the dark days of Apartheid, they used their music as a peaceful form of protest, with Nelson Mandela praising their songs as messages of hope and dubbing them "South Africa's Cultural Ambassadors to the World." In the 1980s, Paul Simon visited South Africa and invited LBM to collaborate on his groundbreaking album Graceland, which propelled them further onto the global stage. After over fifty years of leadership, Shabalala retired in 2014, passing the legacy to his sons, who continue to uphold the group's success and global impact. This show will mark the sixth time WMI will have had the pleasure of presenting Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

The 40TH Anniversary Legacy series features artists who have played an integral role in the 40-year history of World Music Institute, have been frequently presented by WMI throughout the years, and have significantly contributed to the organization's standing in New York's cultural landscape.