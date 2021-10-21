La MaMa in Association With Stephen Petronio Company Presents Petronio's Punk Picks and Other Delights
Performances run from November 18-21, 2021.
La MaMa in association with Stephen Petronio Company (SPC) presents Punk Picks and Other Delights in-person from November 18-21, 2021, at 7pm Thursday-Saturday and 2pm Sunday, at La MaMa, 66 E. 4th Street, NYC. Advance tickets are $25 Adults, $20 Students/Seniors, and day-of tickets are $30 Adults, $25 Students/Seniors. Tickets are available at lamama.org/shows/petronio-punk-picks-2021.
Stephen Petronio Company revives a series of iconic solos and duets from Petronio's formative days coming up in the East Village, featuring collaborations from the '80s and '90s. The program includes solos from Full Half Wrong (1993), Stephen's version of Igor Stravinsky's Rite of Spring, with costumes by Leigh Bowery, and Love Me Tender (1993) set to Elvis Presley, performed by the Bessie nominated 'Outstanding Performer,' Nicholas Sciscione. Also inspiring the fun is the music of The Stranglers, Yoko Ono, Suede, Thom York, Anonhi and Rufus Wainwright. The Company invites Bloodlines(future) Bessie nominated 'Outstanding Breakout Choreographer' Johnnie Cruise Mercer to the stage for the World Premiere of his latest work, and then we hit the boundary where the sun's wind ceases...
Considered one of the leading talents of his generation, Petronio's work is a collision of provocative new music, visual art, and fashion, producing modern landscapes for the senses. These solos and duets are golden keys to understanding his aesthetic. Petronio creates a haven for dancers with a keen interest in the history of contemporary movement and an appetite for the unknown. Stephen Petronio Company has produced over 80 works and performed before tens of thousands of audience members around the world; 2022 will be the Company's 38th Anniversary Season.
"Growing up in the East Village, La MaMa was a foundational part of my artistic journey," said Stephen Petronio. "It is a fitting place to mark our return to the stage. These revivals, reconstructions, and reimaginings are bringing us back together."
Program Details:
and then we hit the boundary where the sun's wind ceases... (World Premiere)
Directed and Designed by Johnnie Cruise Mercer; Creative Advisor and Video Designer: Torian Ugworji
Music by I Am the Earth bu LVDF, Heliopause and Drifting Circles by Anne Huller
Full Half Wrong (1993) - two excerpts
Choreography: Stephen Petronio
Music: "Le Sacre Du Printemps" by Igor Stravinsky (Simon Rattle, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra)
Music Compilation: Mitchell Lager; Costume Design: Manolo; Hairpiece: Leigh Bowery; Lighting Designer: Ken Tabachnick
Lareigne (1995) - excerpt
Choreography: Stephen Petronio
Commission Partner: Walker Arts Center
Music: 'No More Heroes' by The Stranglers; Costume Design: Manolo; Lighting Design: Ken Tabachnick
Drawn This Way (1996) - excerpt
Choreography: Stephen Petronio
Music: 'Sleeping Pills' by The London Suede; Costume Design: Manolo; Lighting Design: Ken Tabachnick
This is a Story of a Girl in a World (2008) - excerpt
Choreography: Stephen Petronio
Commission Partner: Dancers Responding to Aids
Music: 'For Today I Am A Boy' by Anohni; Costume Design: Michael Angel & Tara Subkoff; Jewelry: Tony Cohen / Erickson Beamon; Lighting Design: Ken Tabachnick
Weep (2011) - excerpt from Underland
Concept and Choreography: Stephen Petronio
Music: Nick Cave, Courtesy of EMI Music, Film & TV and Mute Song Ltd, Music Producer: Tony Cohen
Soundscape: Paul Healy; Costume Design: Tara Subkoff; Visual and Lighting Design: Ken Tabachnick
Are You Lonesome Tonight (2020/2021) - (Stage Premiere)
Choreography: Stephen Petronio
Commission Partner: Dancers Responding to Aids
Music: "Are You Lonesome Tonight" performed by Elvis Presley (BMG, 1960), composed by Lou Handman and Roy Turk
Costume Design: H. Petal; Lighting Design: Joe Doran
Love Me Tender (1993/2021) - excerpt from The King Is Dead
Choreography: Stephen Petronio
Music: 'Love Me Tender' by Elvis Presley, Vera Matson, and Ken Darby/Hill & Range Publishing
Costume Design: H. Petal; Lighting Design: Ken Tabachnick
Bud Suite (2006) - two excerpts
Choreography: Stephen Petronio
Music: 'Vibrate' by Rufus Wainwright (Published by Put Tit on Music/WB Music Corp. (ASCAP))
Music: 'This Love Affair' by Rufus Wainwright (Published by Put Tit on Music/WB Music Corp. (ASCAP)
Costumes: Tara Subkoff/Imitation of Christ and H. Petal with Deanna Berg; Lighting Design: Ken Tabachnick
Foreign Import (2007) - excerpt
Choreography: Stephen Petronio
Music: 'Creep' by Radiohead
Costume Design: Benjamin Cho; Lighting Design: Ken Tabachnick
She Says (1993) - excerpt
Choreography: Stephen Petronio
Music: 'Telephone Piece' (1971) and 'Woman Power' (1973) by Yoko Ono
Costume Design: Manolo; Lighting Design: Ken Tabachnick
Dancers: Larissa Asebedo, Kris Lee, Jaqlin Medlock, Tess Montoya, Tiffany Ogburn, Ryan Pliss, Nicholas Sciscione, Mac Twining