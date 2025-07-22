LUIGI: THE MUSICAL Sells Out New Dates and Seeks Run Post-San Francisco

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Luigi: The Musical, the dark comedic musical which has evoked a resounding, viral response since its announcement, continues to sell out all new dates added in San Francisco at The Independent, and the show has plans to announce additional run in additional cities in the near future.

Inspired by the true fact that Luigi Mangione, Diddy and Sam Bankman-Fried, three high-profile public figures were held simultaneously at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, the show is set in a prison cell shared by the disgraced crypto mogul, infamous media executive, and the viral Italian sensation and accused assassin, guarded by one confused Sergeant.

Imagining the events of the short time that all 3 were in the same prison at the same time, Luigi uses absurdist humor and original music to explore corporate greed, public spectacle, and the creation of viral folk heroes in the internet age. Said head writer Nova Bradford, “the show really shines a light on the cultural obsession with downfall and redemption as well as whether or not hashbrowns are the finest food known to man.”

The show has quickly drawn mixed attention from news outlets both excited, inspired, confused, and outraged by what they might imagine the show to be, but now the press can come experience the show for themselves.