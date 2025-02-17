LOVELY IDIOTS by Brad Dickson to Have Industry Reading at Open Jar Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playwright BRAD DICKSON in association with ï»¿Jay Michaels Global Communications llc, will bring to New York an ï»¿industry presentation of his uproarious play, LOVELY IDIOTS, Thursday, April 3 at 2:00 and 6:00 p.m. at Open Jar Studios.

EMMY Award-winner, Brad Dickson is a former staff writer for The Tonight Show. He was a newspaper humor columnist back when newspapers were a thing. His essays have appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Times Magazine and America Magazine.

He's the co-author of two books that were published by Simon & Schuster. His plays have been produced at numerous theaters in New York City and throughout the rest of the country as well as in Canada.