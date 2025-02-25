LOST Season Two Soundtrack to Make Vinyl Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Varèse Sarabande and Craft Recordings have announced the long-awaited vinyl debut of Lost: Season Two (Original Television Soundtrack), featuring Michael Giacchino’s score in its entirety. Arriving April 25th, and available for pre-order now, the 2-LP set will be available on a special “Black Smoke” clear vinyl and includes a note from Michael Giacchino, written as he began composing for the third season, as well as a map of the mysterious Dharma Initiative hatches on the island.

Recently celebrating its landmark 20th anniversary, ABC’s Lost, which is regularly ranked as one of the greatest television series of all time, ushered in a new era of TV fandom, with an average of 14 million weekly viewers and hundreds of award nominations throughout its six-season run. Michael Giacchino’s music for Lost provided a sonic backbone of humor, intrigue, tension and melancholy to the show, proving to be as integral to the storytelling of the series as any of the characters

Immediately picking up from the huge cliffhanger in the season one finale, the second season of Lost focused on the mystery of a research station which the survivors discovered on the island, referring to it as 'The Hatch,” built by the enigmatic Dharma Initiative, and introduced a new group of survivors from the tail-section of Oceanic Airlines Flight 815 (referred to as the “Tailies.”) Lost received hundreds of industry nominations and awards throughout its six-season run, including the Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series in 2005, Best American Import at the British Academy Television Awards in 2005, the Golden Globe® Award for Best Television Series – Drama in 2006 and the Screen Actors Guild Award® for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. An integral part of the show’s immersive experience was Michael Giacchino’s score, which seamlessly wove its emotional tapestry into the fabric of the series, deepening the audience’s connection to the characters and the mysteries of the island. In his note for the season two soundtrack, Giacchino remarked, “In the end, Lost isn’t necessarily about the polar bears, the hatch, the numbers or even the Others. For me, Lost is about the idea that we as individuals can be better.”

About Michael Giacchino:

Michael Giacchino's (pronounced “Juh-key-no”) work on Lost served as a springboard for his prolific output that features some of the most popular and acclaimed projects in recent history, including The Incredibles, Coco, Jojo Rabbit, Ratatouille, Star Trek, Jurassic World, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Spider-Man: No Way Home, War for the Planet of the Apes, The Batman, as well as the upcoming Marvel Studios picture The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Giacchino’s 2009 score for the Pixar hit Up earned him an Oscar®, a Golden Globe, the BAFTA, the Broadcast Film Critics’ Choice Award and two Grammy Awards. After almost 20 years of film scoring, Giacchino directed the very first Marvel special presentation, Werewolf by Night, in 2022.