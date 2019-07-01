LIVE AT THE LORTEL Podcast Announces Joe Iconis, Duncan Sheik and More

The Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation today announced the next round of guests confirmed for "Live at the Lortel," their podcast focused on Off-Broadway and the arts. Each taping lasts about 60 minutes - 45 minutes of moderated conversation and 15 minutes for audience questions. As always, tickets are free to the public and can be reserved by visiting www.liveatthelortel.com.

Tuesday, July 9 6:00 PM

Multiple Lortel Award nominee and four-time Tony Award nominee, Michael Greif, whose next production will be Make Believe for Second Stage Theatre.

8:30 PM

The creative team behind the new Roundabout Theatre Company musical, Scotland, PA - Michael Mitnick (Book), Adam Gwon (Music & Lyrics), and Lonny Price (Director).

Wednesday, July 10 6:00 PM

Two-time Lortel and Tony Award nominee, Joe Iconis, whose newest production, Broadway Bounty Hunter, is currently playing at Greenwich House.

8:30 PM

Lucille Lortel and Tony Award winner, Duncan Sheik, whose current work is The Secret Life of Bees for Atlantic Theater Company.

"Live at the Lortel" offers audiences an opportunity to hear from favorite stage performers and artists in an intimate setting - the 299-seat Lucille Lortel Theatre. Guided by host, interviewer, and professional theatre-lover Eric Ostrow, these conversations dig deep into the artists' work and career, including past, current, and future projects. You never know where the conversation might go, but you can be sure it will always be fun, fascinating, and informative. It's a fantastic way to celebrate Off-Broadway and a love of theatre.

The first three episodes were recorded June 2 and 3 with special guests Charles Busch, Jackie Hoffman, and Daphne Rubin-Vega. Additional upcoming tape dates are August 4 - 6 and September 8 - 9. Guests are currently being booked and will be announced at a later date.

Lucille Lortel was known as the Queen of Off-Broadway. The Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation continues her mission of sustaining and advancing Off-Broadway theatre by enhancing the public's awareness and appreciation of Off-Broadway through production, preservation and promotion; encouraging the continued growth of Off-Broadway through fostering new artists and new works; developing and implementing new technologies increasing access to or improving the theatre-going experience; creating, improving and increasing theatrical infrastructure and capacity building, fostering excellence and diversity in the theatre, and; faithfully preserving the rich history and support the continued prosperity of Off-Broadway. The Foundation has several major programs, including the Internet Off-Broadway Data Base (www.IOBDB.com), Theatre Management Services, and Subsidized Theatre Space. For a listing of all the Foundation's programs, previous Lortel Award nominees and recipients, information on the Lucille Lortel Theatre and Playwrights' Sidewalk, and much more, please visit www.lortel.org.

