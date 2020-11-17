LISTEN: Sierra Boggess Chats With ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST Podcast
An exclusive first listen can be streamed on SoundCloud, ahead of the Wednesday episode release.
Broadway star, Olivier-nominated actor, and advocate Sierra Boggess is this week's guest on ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST podcast. In the November 18th episode, Boggess sits down with podcast host Allison Sheff (Smokey Joe's Café) to talk about the first time she experienced anxiety while performing in The Little Mermaid, and how that experience sent her down a path of self-exploration and awareness. She shares some advice that Tyne Daly gave her about performance anxiety, and discusses valuing us as artists, the importance of self-awareness and her friendship with Wayne Dyer. An exclusive first listen can be streamed on SoundCloud, ahead of the Wednesday episode release.
Listen below:
Currently in its second season, ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST explores the artist's relationship with anxiety, while offering insight and inspiration. This season's focus is on body image and having a strong sense of "self." This week's guest, Sierra Boggess says, "It's amazing how the creativity grows out of such dire times. At the heart of all our souls, our creativity is dying to come out. It's all worthy." Boggess will also be contributing to the podcast's biweekly "Mindfulness Minute," which leads listeners through a short mindfulness exercise. Previous guests include Karen Elliott (Les Misérables), George Livengood (Hello, Dolly!), and Michelle
Loucadoux (Anything Goes). Future guests include Joe Abraham (Hairspray), Dance Magazine's Kathleen Gaines (Pittsburgh Ballet) and more to be announced at a later date.
All episodes of ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST, including Season One, are available wherever you stream your favorite podcasts and on https://www.anxietyandtheartist.com. For more information about upcoming episodes, available resources, and related content, follow @anxietyandtheartist on Instagram and the "Anxiety and the Artist" Facebook page. For more exclusive first listens, follow the podcast on SoundCloud.
