LISTEN: Shaiman & Wittman's 'Save The City' from HAWKEYE's ROGERS: THE MUSICAL

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman have written a new track for the fictional Rogers: The Musical! The track, titled "Save The City", is featured in Disney's new Marvel series Hawkeye.

"Save The City" features music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The voices of Adam Pascal, Ty Taylor, Rory Donovan, Derek Klena, Bonnie Milligan, Christopher Sieber, and Shayna Steele can be heard on the song. However, none of the singers are expected to appear in the series, which will instead feature other actors lip syncing to the song.

Shaiman and Wittman are the creators of one of the most popular and relevant musicals in the past decade: Hairspray, the winner of Olivier, Drama Desk, Tony, and Grammy awards. In addition to Hairspray, some of their best known collaborations include Disney's Mary Poppins Returns, Catch Me if You Can, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and NBC's Smash.

Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, "Hawkeye" is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Listen to the new track here: