LISTEN: Presley Ryan Joins TAKE A BOW Podcast

Take A Bow’s past exciting guests include, Analise Scarpaci, Andrew Barth Feldman, Anthony Rosenthal, Beanie Feldstein, Caitlin Kinnunen and more!

Presley Ryan takes her bow in this week's episode of Take A Bow! The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers.

In this Thursday's episode of Take A Bow, Beetlejuice star Presley Ryan joins the podcast to share her unforgettable memories from her impressive resume in shows including "Beetlejuice", "Fun Home", "How The Grinch Stole Christmas", "Sound of Music Live", and more. Presley provides some tips to our listener on how to get in the business, some advice given to her by Broadway's biggest names (like Alex Brightman) on how to prepare for shows, talks about her popular Tik Tok videos, and more!

Listen below!



Take a bow is a weekly release of fun, light, and youthful conversations with guests from all aspects of the theatre and entertainment world hosted by two of the most successful teens on Broadway. Eli Tokash and Sydney Lucas have informational conversations allowing listeners to hear what it's like behind the curtains of Broadway. You will hear from casting directors, stage managers, directors, musicians, crew members, child guardians, producers, actors, and more.

Take A Bow's past exciting guests include, Analise Scarpaci, Andrew Barth Feldman, Anthony Rosenthal, Beanie Feldstein, Caitlin Kinnunen, Ciara Renee, Iain Armitage, Jeremy Villas, Joe Serafini, Joshua Colley, Josh Lamon, Lexi Underwood, Max Von Essen, Michael Ceveris, Taylor Trensch, child wrangler Vanessa Brown, and casting director Jen Rudin.

You can listen to all episodes via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict, BPN.com/TakeABow, and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premiere digital destination for everyone, everywhere who loves theatre and the performing arts.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You