LISTEN: Presley Ryan Joins TAKE A BOW Podcast
Take A Bow’s past exciting guests include, Analise Scarpaci, Andrew Barth Feldman, Anthony Rosenthal, Beanie Feldstein, Caitlin Kinnunen and more!
Presley Ryan takes her bow in this week's episode of Take A Bow! The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers.
In this Thursday's episode of Take A Bow, Beetlejuice star Presley Ryan joins the podcast to share her unforgettable memories from her impressive resume in shows including "Beetlejuice", "Fun Home", "How The Grinch Stole Christmas", "Sound of Music Live", and more. Presley provides some tips to our listener on how to get in the business, some advice given to her by Broadway's biggest names (like Alex Brightman) on how to prepare for shows, talks about her popular Tik Tok videos, and more!
Listen below!
Take a bow is a weekly release of fun, light, and youthful conversations with guests from all aspects of the theatre and entertainment world hosted by two of the most successful teens on Broadway. Eli Tokash and Sydney Lucas have informational conversations allowing listeners to hear what it's like behind the curtains of Broadway. You will hear from casting directors, stage managers, directors, musicians, crew members, child guardians, producers, actors, and more.
Take A Bow's past exciting guests include, Analise Scarpaci, Andrew Barth Feldman, Anthony Rosenthal, Beanie Feldstein, Caitlin Kinnunen, Ciara Renee, Iain Armitage, Jeremy Villas, Joe Serafini, Joshua Colley, Josh Lamon, Lexi Underwood, Max Von Essen, Michael Ceveris, Taylor Trensch, child wrangler Vanessa Brown, and casting director Jen Rudin.
You can listen to all episodes via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict, BPN.com/TakeABow, and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.
BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premiere digital destination for everyone, everywhere who loves theatre and the performing arts.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends Through May 2021
NBC New York reports that The Broadway League will announce tomorrow another extension of the Broadway shutdown in New York City. It is expected that ...
Patti LuPone Responds to Trump's White House Balcony Moment: 'I Still Have the Lung Power and I Wore Less Makeup'
Patti LuPone is at it again on Twitter, this time with a hilarious comment on a recent photo of Donald Trump. The photo shows Trump on the balcony of ...
VIDEO: Watch Broadway Stars Unite in Times Square to Sing SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE!
The theater community is coming together in Times Square today for the first time since Broadway was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March. ...
BWW Interview: How Alex Brightman Was Summoned Back for an Encore Performance as Beetlejuice
It's been 209 days since Broadway officially shut down and since Alex Brightman played his final performance in Beetlejuice at the Winter Garden Theat...
Trump Ends Negotiations On The HEROES Act; Equity Responds
Actors' Equity Association has released the following statement in response to Donald Trump's tweet asking the Senate to block all coronavirus relief ...
Randy Rainbow and Patti LuPone's 'If Donald Got Fired' Hits #1 on iTunes Comedy Chart
Two-time Emmy nominee Randy Rainbow released today his first-ever collaboration with two-time Tony Award® winner Patti LuPone. The new parody video/so...