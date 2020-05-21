LISTEN: Phillipa Soo Sings Demo of 'How Far I'll Go' From MOANA

Lin-Manuel Miranda has released an early demo of How Far I'll Go, from Moana! The demo was sung by Phillipa Soo in the basement of the Public Theater, during the off-Broadway run of Hamilton.

Listen below!

"Moana" is Disney's epic adventure about a spirited teen who sets sail on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors' unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) meets the mighty demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), and together they cross the ocean on a fun-filled, action-packed voyage, encountering enormous sea creatures, breathtaking underworlds and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana discovers THE ONE thing she's always sought: her own identity.

Phillipa Soo is best known for her lead role as Eliza in Broadway's critically acclaimed show Hamilton, which she joined shortly after its inception. For her performance, she won the 2015 Lucille Lortel Award for Lead Actress in a Musical and was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award. In 2017, she appeared on Broadway in the title role in Amelie, as well as in The Parisian Woman. After graduating from Juilliard in 2012, Soo was cast as Natasha Rostova in the Ars Nova and Off-Broadway production of Dave Malloy's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. She can next be seen opposite Sarah Jessica Parker in the feature film Best Day of My Life, directed by Fabien Constant.

