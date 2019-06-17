LISTEN: Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Conan O'Brien on Newest Episode of His Podcast

Lin-Manuel Miranda was a guest on this week's episode of Conan's podcast, 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend." The two of them sat down to chat about the perks of youth theatre, rhyming as a superpower, the magic of Queen & David Bowie's "Under Pressure," and handling the immeasurable success of 'Hamilton.'

Listen to the episode below!

Conan even took to twitter to share a photo of him and Miranda together. See the photo below.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known as the composer-lyricist of Hamilton, as well as In The Heights and Bring It On: The Musical. Miranda recently reprised his lead role in Hamilton for a three-week run of the production in Puerto Rico to raise money for artists struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Miranda also starred in the Disney film Mary Poppins Returns last fall. He also wrote music for the 2016 Disney animated film Moana. Miranda recently guest-starred last season in two episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm and lent his voice to three episodes of DuckTales. He is currently filming the film adaptation of In the Heights.

I happily flew to New York City to experience @Lin_Manuel's remarkable brain. https://t.co/pfOk236hQr pic.twitter.com/1YBogaBpp2 - Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) June 17, 2019





