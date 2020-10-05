LISTEN: Laura Michelle Kelly Joins THE PUMPING PODCAST

Laura Michelle Kelly encourages actors to live life and not wait for certain roles or boxes to check.

Laura Michelle Kelly joins the latest episode of The Pumping Podcast!

"The Pumping Podcast" is a podcast for moms, by moms and hosted by a "Mama in Training"-Jessica Lorion). Laura Michelle Kelly's words inspire as we hear her journey into motherhood. Many actors, females especially, find it challenging when facing motherhood and their career. Laura Michelle speaks directly to those women and encourages them to live life and not wait to check boxes.

Listen below!

