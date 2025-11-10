LIGHTNING THIEF Composer Rob Rokicki Releases New Single “Lincoln”

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rob Rokicki, composer of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, will release a new theatrical rock single titled “Lincoln” on November 14, 2025.

The track follows the recent Lightning Thief: Original London Cast Recording and features vocals by Alisa Melendez (Almost Famous). Written during early workshops for the musical Manifester (formerly The Real Gemma Jordan), the song explores a young woman’s struggle to break free from her hometown.

“Lincoln” was developed with a libretto by Anna K. Jacobs (Teeth) and directed by Portia-Krieger/">Portia Krieger during workshops at both the Manhattan School of Music and Coastal Carolina University earlier this year. The track was recorded and engineered by Dan Weiner at The Pencil Factory in Brooklyn.

The single will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning November 14, 2025.

Presave link: https://show.co/FyMDJAS