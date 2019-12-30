LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2020 Comes to the Cutting Room

With a 20th anniversary goal of pushing its two-decade total past $6 million in its ongoing battle against Parkinson's disease, LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2020: THE 20th ANNIVERSARY is returning to New York City on Wednesday, Jan. 15, for LIGHT OF DAY NEW YORK CITY from the world-renowned Light of Day Foundation.

LIGHT OF DAY NEW YORK CITY, starring Willie Nile, Hollis Brown, The Weeklings, Joe D'Urso & Stone Caravan and Jeff Slate will be held Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020 at The Cutting Room, 44 E. 32nd St., NYC. Doors open 6 p.m.; Showtime 7 p.m. Tickets ON SALE NOW at $45 & $75 at www.thecuttingroomnycom.

Presented by the Asbury Park Press, the anchor event for the world-renowned Light of Day Foundation celebrates its momentous milestone year with over 50 events by 150 music acts in five cities and three states, from Jan. 10-20, 2020. Those cities are Asbury Park, NJ, Montclair, NJ, New York City, Rockland County, NY, and Philadelphia.

In 2019, Light of Day WinterFest raised enough money to catapult its 19-year cumulative total past the $5.5 million mark. Light of Day WinterFest 2020 is expected to push the 20-year total past $6 million. The festival has gained international notoriety for surprise performances by Bruce Springsteen in 11 of its 19 years, including his most recent appearance, in 2015.

Beyond Asbury Park and Philadelphia, LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2020 will include shows in Philadelphia (Jan. 11 @ City Winery), Montclair (Jan. 10 @ Outpost in the Burbs), and Rockland County, NY (Jan. 12 @ Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point). Those lineups are listed below. They are the culmination of a worldwide series of shows that began as a one-day event in Asbury Park and grew in the U.S. to a 10-day festival in the New Jersey/New York/Philadelphia metropolitan area.

Tickets for most LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2020: THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY events are on sale through www.ticketmaster.com,Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000, and all Ticketmaster outlets. Tickets for all events at House of Independents and the Saint are available through TicketWeb and at the venues' websites. Tickets for McLoone's Supper Club events are available at www.timmcloonessupperclub.com.

A wide variety of combination ticket packages - as well as single tickets to each show - are available. Additional ticket info can be found at the official Light of Day website: www.lightofday.org and Facebook page: www.facebook.com/LOD2000.

Willie Nile's gem-filled catalog encompasses blazing rock 'n' roll, thoughtful folk-rock, intimate acoustic balladry and even an album of Bob Dylan covers. And while it's hard to think of many recording artists who are doing some of their best work this far into their careers, Nile continues to seek out new creative challenges and conquer new musical territory. He's amassed an enthusiastic international fan base along the way that includes such admirers as Bruce Springsteen, with whom he's guested onstage on several occasions, and Pete Townshend, who personally requested him as the opening act on the Who's historic 1980 U.S. tour. The list of avowed Nile fans also includes Bono, Lou Reed, Paul Simon, Ian Hunter, Graham Parker, Jim Jarmusch, Little Steven and Lucinda Williams, who once remarked, "Willie Nile is a great artist. If there was any justice in this world, I'd be opening up for him instead of him for me." Willie is one of the few artists to have participated in Light of Day every year since the beginning.

Hollis Brown is a (hard) working rock 'n' roll band, in other words, a group that lives up to the blue-collar legacy of their hometown. But, as evidenced on their new album Ozone Park, there's also a great deal of sophistication in the mix, rich melodicism and advanced harmonics that allow Hollis Brown -- yes, named after the Bob Dylan song -- to blend a wealth of influences into a distinctive sound that plants their own one-of-a-kind flag in ground that's been otherwise well-traveled. The band's latest single "Go For It" is an upbeat, call-to-action song about striving for greatness, rooted in the rich musical melting pot of the band's hometown of Queens. The closing track on their new album Ozone Park mixes an irresistible funky groove with pure Rock & Roll swagger - "our attempt to make a modern-day 'Walk This Way'..." according to lead singer Mike Montali. Hollis Brown just completed a cross-country holiday trek supporting R&B rockers Vintage Trouble,

The Weeklings, an impressive rock 'n' roll ensemble, at once classic but thoroughly up to the moment, will release the new studio album, 3 on January 17 via Marty Scott's legendary indie Jem Records. Each member has over five decades of musical and touring experience. Veteran rocker Glen Burtnik (Lefty Weekling) boasts an impressive resume ranging from a series of solo albums on A&M and becoming a member of Styx, to writing hit songs like Patty Smythe and Don Henley's "Sometimes Love Just Ain't Good Enough," and Randy Travis' "Spirit of a Boy, Wisdom of a Man". The left-handed bassist, who played Paul McCartney opposite Marshall Crenshaw's John Lennon in the Broadway production of Beatlemania, takes on a similar role opposite band co-founder, guitarist and vocalist Bob Burger (Zeke Weekling). The two teamed to co-write most the band's originals, with Burtnik penning the majority of the music as "the starter," and Burger, the lion's share of the lyrics as "the finisher. "We've been collaborating for more than 30 years, but we were never in the same band," says Burtnik.

Just returning from Light of Day Europe, Joe D'Urso & Stone Caravan, an Americana/Jersey Shore/Rock & Roll band, are a Light of Day fixture who, like Willie Nile, have played Winterfest every year since its inception. Their brand new 14th CD, Jersey Diner, features 11 songs written by D'Urso and three tunes penned by Tom Waits, Bruce Springsteen and Sandy/Harry Chapin.

Singer-songwriter Jeff Slate is an internationally recognized recording artist and music journalist. He co-founded the band the Mindless Thinkers in the 1980s, founded The Badge in the 90s, and has performed and worked with countless rock luminaries, including Pete Townshend of The Who, Roger McGuinn of The Byrds, Sheryl Crow and others. His band with David Bowie sideman Earl Slick -- Slick & Slate -- and his current band Jeff Slate & Friends, are both mainstays of the Northeast music scene. As a solo performer he has played all over the world, from St. George's Hall in Liverpool to Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco.

Complete ticket and additional information for all LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2020 events at www.lightofday.org and on Facebook.





