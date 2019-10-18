LETTERKENNY LIVE! Announces US Tour
The stars of the wildly popular award-winning Crave Original Series LETTERKENNY are bringing "LETTERKENNY LIVE!" to the U.S. for the first time in 2020. All new, the acclaimed 90-minute comedy experience will feature NINE of the beloved cast members along with never-before-seen sketches and more. The highly anticipated live event, that includes major stops across North America is produced by New Metric Media and presented by Puppers Premium Lager.
Starring Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), K. Trevor Wilson (Dan), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), Evan Stern (Roald), and Mark Forward (Coach), "LETTERKENNY LIVE!" is set to kick off on February 27 in Moncton, and travel to major cities across Canada and the U.S. including: Boston, Calgary, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Nashville, Ottawa, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Toronto, Washington, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on April 21st.
Presale tickets for the dates are available as follows:
- LETTERKENNY - Monday, Oct. 21 @ 10AM - Thursday, Oct. 24 @ 10PM Local
- (PSWRD: PUPPERS)
- CRAVE - Monday Oct. 21 @10AM - Thursday, Oct. 24 @ 10PM Local (PSWRD: LKLIVE)
- LOCAL - Tuesday, Oct. 22 @ 10AM - Thursday, Oct. 24 @ 10PM Local (PSWRD: COMEDY)
Tickets for the dates go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 25 @ 10AM Local
Tickets for "LETTERKENNY LIVE!" are available at letterkenny.tv
Exclusively available for streaming on Crave in Canada and Hulu in the U.S., LETTERKENNY revolves around the dustups Wayne (Keeso) and his pals get into with their small-town rivals. For the hicks, skids and hockey players of Letterkenny, getting your ass kicked is a legitimate concern on a day-to-day basis. Catch the all new six-pack of LETTERKENNY streaming now on Crave in Canada and on Hulu in the United States.
For more information on "LETTERKENNY LIVE!" or to purchase tickets please visit:
