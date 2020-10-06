LES MISERABLES to Premiere in Vietnam
LES MISERABLES will make its Vietnamese debut November 21-22.
It has been announced that Les Miserables will be performed in Vietnam for the first time. The show will make its Vietnamese stage debut at the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre November 21-22, with the company sharing that they had successfully completed the purchase of the musical copyright of the the show.
Vietnamnet has reported that the cast will be comprised of both foreign and local actors and actresses, as well as famous native opera artists such as Dao To Loan, Huy Duc, Tran Trang Sao Mai, and Bui Trang.
Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Miserables is an unforgettable story of heartbreak, passion, and the resilience of the human spirit, that has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history, featuring the timeless score and beloved songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and "On My Own,".
For more information visit: https://nhahatnhacvukichvietnam.com/en/home/
