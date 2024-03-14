LEMPICKA Launches Rush and Lottery Policies

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The in-person rush, digital rush, and digital lottery policies have been announced for Lempicka, the new musical celebrating the true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka.

Lempicka Rush Tickets

Beginning March 19th, a limited number of $35 general rush tickets will be available in-person at the Longacre Theatre (220 W 48th St) box office on the day of each performance, on a first come, first served basis. There is a maximum of two rush tickets per person.

Digital Rush

Digital rush will be available starting at 11:00AM ET on the day of each performance and will end 30 minutes before the performance. Tickets will be $35 each, are subject to availability, and are limited to two digital rush tickets per person.

Digital Lottery

The digital lottery will open on Sunday, March 17th. Entries for the Lempicka digital lottery will open at 12:00AM ET two days before each performance and will end at 3:00PM the same day. Winners are drawn the day before the performance at 10:00am and 3:00pm and will be notified via email. Tickets will be $35 each and are limited to two digital lottery tickets per person.

The rush and digital lottery will be available at https://rush.telecharge.com/.

Performances begin on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, April 14, 2024. The creative team consists of Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics, and original concept), Matt Gould (book and music), and Raja Feather Kelly (choreography).

As previously announced, the cast of Lempicka will be led by leading lady, Eden Espinosa as Tamara de Lempicka, and Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron, and Beth Leavel as the Baroness with Mariand Torres, Alex Aquilino, Lauren Blackman, Stephen Brower, Kyle Brown, Holli’ Conway, Abby Matsusaka, Jimin Moon, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ximone Rose, Nicholas Ward, Veronica Fiaoni, Mary Page Nance, Julio Rey, and Michael Milkanin rounding out the company.

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

It was recently announced that Lempicka has an exclusive, on-going collaboration with Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury, in celebration of the renowned artist and the Broadway-bound production. Sotheby’s is also pleased to present the selling exhibition “The World of Tamara – A Celebration of Lempicka and Art Deco” beginning March 28 through April 18, 2024, in tandem with the opening of Lempicka. This special event will feature works by the famous Art Deco artist plus exceptional objects from the time period including, but not limited to, jewelry, automobiles and more. Further details and exhibition timing to follow.

The creative team for Lempicka includes Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (costume design), Leah Loukas (hair & wig design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski and Justin Stasiw (sound design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design),Remy Kurs (music supervision), Charity Wicks (music direction), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), Peter Duchan (creative consultant), and The Telsey Office (casting). Cody Renard Richard serves as the Production Stage Manager.