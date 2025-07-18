LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL Out On Vinyl for the First Time

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Legally Blonde: The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) has been released vinyl for the first time, available online and in stores now. The 2-LP gatefold set, pressed on exclusive Hot Pink vinyl, features complete lyrics, original production photography and a synopsis. Legally Blonde: The Musical was directed and choreographed on Broadway by Jerry Mitchell. The show features music and lyrics by Nell Benjamin and Laurence O’Keefe, with a book by Heather Hach.

The original album was produced by Joel Moss and Kurt Deutsch, with Kurt Deutsch and Bill Rosenfield serving as executive producers. To order the vinyl, please visit legallyblonde.lnk.to/Vinyl



Legally Blonde: The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) brings Elle Woods’ journey to life with energetic and memorable songs including “Omigod You Guys,” “So Much Better,” and “There! Right There!” With its unique blend of humor, heart and empowerment, the show’s Original Broadway Cast Recording remains a cross-generational fan-favorite for its catchy tunes and uplifting message.



Legally Blonde: The Musical has become a beloved institution since it first opened in 2007. On Broadway, the show received seven Tony Awards nominations, including “Best Original Score,” and ten Drama Desk nominations, including “Outstanding Musical” and “Outstanding Music.” When it was produced at the Savoy Theatre in London’s West End, the show won three Olivier Awards, including “Best New Musical.” The show continued to build a dedicated fan base when MTV aired both the musical and the popular reality program “Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods.” Legally Blonde: The Musical continues to be a celebrated attraction in theaters around the world.



In addition to Laura Bell Bundy starring as Elle Woods, Legally Blonde: The Musical features a who’s who of Broadway luminaries, including Annaleigh Ashford as Margot, Richard H. Blake as Warner Huntington III, Christian Borle as Emmett Forrest, Natalie Joy Johnson as Enid, Andy Karl as Kyle, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Serena, DeQuina Moore as Pilar, Orfeh as Paulette, Michael Rupert as Professor Callahan, Kate Shindle as Vivienne Kensington, and Nikki Snelson as Brooke Wyndham.



Legally Blonde: The Musical is a fabulously fun award-winning show, based on the iconic 2001 film comedy starring Reese Witherspoon, which won the Golden Globe for “Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy.” The musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal.



Legally Blonde: The Musical was produced on Broadway by Hal Luftig, Kristin Caskey and Mike Isaacson for Fox Theatricals, and Dori Berinstein.