LEFT ON TENTH Sets Broadway Theater and Dates; Watch a New Trailer Featuring Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher

Left on Tenth has set its Broadway dates and theater! The new play by Delia Ephron, based on her New York Times best-selling memoir, will open on Broadway this fall at the James Earl Jones Theatre. As previously announced, the play, produced by Daryl Roth, will be directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers), and will star Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild award winner Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife”) as Delia and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award winner Peter Gallagher (“Grace and Frankie”) as Peter. The production will also feature Peter Francis James(Funny Girl) and Kate MacCluggage (The 39 Steps).

Performances are set to begin on Thursday, September 26, with an opening night set for Wednesday, October 23.

Watch an all new trailer below!

“Working on Left on Tenth has been a thrilling journey, collaborating with the incomparable Delia Ephron and bringing her story to life with the extraordinary talents of Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher,” said Susan Stroman. “It's an experience that seamlessly blends the magic of her storytelling with the brilliance of these actors.”

Left on Tenth is a romantic comedy about second chances in life and love. When she least expects it, Delia, beloved novelist and screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. What starts with an unlikely spark blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds in the face of life’s challenges. Left on Tenth celebrates the messy, beautiful true story of two people with the courage to open their hearts again.

For more visit LeftOnTenthBroadway.com