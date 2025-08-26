L'Alliance New York to Present New York Premiere Of MOVEMENT ON MOVEMENT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



L'Alliance New York will present the New York premiere of Movement on movement (Mouvement sur mouvement) as part of the 2025 Crossing The Line Festival on Wednesday, September 24 and Thursday, September 25, 2025, both at 7:30 PM. The performance takes place at Le Skyroom, L'Alliance New York.

One of the rising stars of French contemporary dance, Noé Soulier crafts a lecture-performance based on William Forsythe's Improvisation Technologies-a series of educational demonstrations in which Forsythe draws shapes with different parts of his body. Replaying these images like a score, Soulier formulates an exercise in interpreting gestures, analyzing the relationship between the physicality of language and the discourse of the body

Noé Soulier's work explores choreography and dance through multiple devices including the stage, the museum space, and theoretical reflection. His training combines dance (Conservatoire national supérieur de musique et de danse de Paris, École nationale du Ballet in Canada, PARTS in Brussels) and theory (Masters in Philosophy at the University of Paris Sorbonne). Performing worldwide, he has also choreographed for numerous companies, including the Trisha Brown Dance Company, the Nederlands Dans Theater, the Ballet de l'Opéra de Lyon, and LA Dance Project. Since July 2020, he has directed the Centre national de danse contemporaine d'Angers.