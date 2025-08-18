L'Alliance New York to Present LES TUTOMOUVES at 2025 Crossing The Line Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



L'Alliance New York will present the North American premiere of Les tutomouves as part of the 2025 Crossing The Line Festival. The installation will be on view at L'Alliance New York's First Floor Gallery from September 13 through December 19. As part of its Fall Open House on Saturday, September 13, L'Alliance New York will host an Opening Reception for Les tutomouves for all ages from 12-2pm, accompanied by live, interactive dance workshops for people of all ages at 12:15pm, 1:30pm, and 2:15pm.

As a lighter version of the monumental installation Les plantamouves originally created for the Centre Pompidou in Paris, this exhibition-workshop combines the tactile whimsy of mobile sculpture with interactive dance, inviting younger audiences to engage with more than 240 vibrantly colorful foam pieces. Artists Clédat & Petitpierre have created an immersive world of tutomouves characters, each with their own lilting dances and songs, and each leading simple, engaging video tutorials that children and parents can follow together throughout the space.

Performers:

Yvan Clédat and Coco Petitpierre are partners in art and life. Working equally in the exhibition space and on stage, their body of work includes sculpture, performance, directing, and choreography as well as costume and scenery construction. They invented "sculptures to activate," works that they inhabit and bring to life during silent performances. Their creations have been presented in more than fifteen countries.