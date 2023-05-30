LAYERHYTHM Announced At Arts Brookfield, July 12

Arts Brookfield partners with Works & Process for a series of four free performances at Manhattan West celebrating street dance and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop featuring The Missing Element with The Beatbox House, LayeRhythm, Ladies of Hip-Hop, KR3TS dancers with DJ FrancoTh3Artist, and Ephrat Asherie Dance's UNDERSCORED culminating in a dance party led by DJ Bravo LaFortune!

Manhattan West is a new destination for food, culture, retail, and hospitality, located steps away from Moynihan Train Hall and Madison Square Garden on the new West Side. For more information, visit https://manhattanwestnyc.com/events/gather-round/.

The pieces presented were commissioned by Works & Process to marry performing arts traditions created in the cypher (an open performance circle) prevalent in hip-hop and street dance with the Guggenheim Museum's renowned circular rotunda space. Originally conceptualized in-the-round, this series therefore adapts naturally to the performance circle on Manhattan West Plaza. Each Wednesday night will spotlight a different artistic group and feature beatboxing, breaking, flexn, krumping, live bands, DJ sets, and MCs. On the final night, the performance morphs into a full-blown dance party with fabled DJ Bravo LaFortune and other club legends. All are encouraged to gather round.

LayeRhythm

July 12 at 6pm

Join this game-based performance celebrating the vibrancy of street and club dance culture. A live band takes its cues from freestyling street dancers, while MCs gather inspiration sourced from the audience. (layerhythm.org)

WORKS & PROCESS AT MANHATTAN WEST PLAZA

385 9th Ave, New York, NY 10001 (Between 31st & 33rd Streets)

Championing the creative process from studio-to-stage, Works & Process, is an independent performing arts organization that supports artists from both the world's largest organizations and from underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare, sequenced and fully-funded creative residency, commissioning, and iterative presenting support.

Blending artist discussions and performance highlights, each program provides unprecedented behind the scenes access to support our goal of broadening representation and fostering greater understanding and appreciation of the performing arts.

Works & Process celebrates New York artists and street and social dance with programs at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center, The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and SummerStage. LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" partnerships with 12 residency centers across New York State amplify our support for artistic process.

Arts Brookfield supports innovation in music, dance, theater, film, and visual art by pushing boundaries to create unique works of art and cultural experiences presented for free. Thriving for over three decades, the program gathers communities around creativity by animating Brookfield Properties' public spaces, including Manhattan West and Brookfield Place New York.

Manhattan West is New York City's newest dynamic destination for food, culture, retail, hospitality and the modern workplace by Brookfield Properties. Spanning eight acres, Manhattan West is located in the center of Manhattan's new West Side, steps away from Moynihan Hall, Madison Square Garden and The High Line, with seamless access to the theater district, entertainment district, Chelsea art galleries, Meatpacking District and more. Home to diverse world-class office space, Pendry Manhattan West, luxury residences at The Eugene, experiential retail amenities, and unparalleled culinary concepts surrounding a landscaped, two-acre public plaza enlivened with immersive art and entertainment programming by Arts Brookfield, Manhattan West incorporates the best of Brookfield's global placemaking portfolio to create a new district that has something for everyone. Visit www.ManhattanWestNYC.com for further information.

Brookfield Properties is a leading global developer and operator of high-quality real estate assets. We are active in nearly all real estate sectors, including office, retail, multifamily, hospitality and logistics, operating more than 800 properties and over 375 million square feet of real estate in gateway markets on behalf of Brookfield Asset Management, one of the largest asset managers in the world. With a focus on sustainability, a commitment to excellence, and the drive for relentless innovation in the planning, development and management of buildings and their surroundings, Brookfield Properties is reimagining real estate from the ground up. For more information, visit brookfieldproperties.com.