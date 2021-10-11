LADY MACBETH Halloween Encore Announced at the Cutting Room

Come see Lady Macbeth Encore at the Cutting Room, a spectacle of witches, sword fighting, and murder! Taking only the original text of Macbeth by William Shakespeare, Lady Macbeth focuses on a couple in love and the grief they suffer after losing their child.

"The death of the Macbeth heir is acknowledged in the original, but there is yet to be a production that utilizes this trauma, compounded with the horrors of war, to drive the plot," says director, Katie North.

With the help of her bachelor's in neuroscience from Princeton University, North has directed her actors to find the heartbreak within the Macbeth family and understand why they crave violence to cope with their unspeakable memories, vivid flashbacks, and post-traumatic stress. Thanks to rave reviews and sold-out performances over the summer, the production will encore this Halloween at the Cutting Room. Come enjoy the show, and if you attend the Halloween performance, stay afterward for the costume contest and cast party!

Get your tickets and see this fabulous cast strut and fret their hour upon the stage before their brief candle is out and heard no more! https://linktr.ee/ladymacbethtix

In order of appearance, the cast includes Katie North, Josh Bromfield Davis, Léerin Campbell, Asha John, Pearl Taylor, Alexandra Montalbano, Stefanie Webb, Alec A. Head, Dan Kelly, Jun Kim, Ché Escayg, Jo Trujillo, Joe DiNozzi, Siobhan Carroll, James Morogiello, and Laura Zawarski. Fight Choreography by Joe DiNozzi. Music by Laura Zawarski. Directed by Katie North.

The performance runs approximately 90 minutes. October 26 at 7:30 PM, October 27 at 9:00 PM, and October 31 at 7:30 PM with a Halloween party following the performance. All cast members are vaccinated, and audience members must show proof of vaccination at the door.