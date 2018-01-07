LADY BIRD, ft. Broadway Stars, Wins Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture

LADY BIRD has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy The film stars Laurie Metcalf (A DOLL'S HOUSE 2) and Saoirse Ronan (THE CRUCIBLE), who earlier in the evening picked up an award for Best Actress. In addition, the cast features Tony winner Tracy Letts (WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF, THE REALISTIC JONESES), and Tony nominees Lois Smith (BURIED CHILD) and Stephen McKinley Henderson (A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2), and HELLO, DOLLY's Beanie Feldstein. From writer/director Greta Gerwig, LADY BIRD arrived in theaters on November 10th.



In Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig reveals herself to be a bold new cinematic voice with her directorial debut, excavating both the humor and pathos in the turbulent bond between a mother and her teenage daughter. Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) fights against but is exactly like her wildly loving, deeply opinionated and strong-willed mom (Laurie Metcalf, a nurse working tirelessly to keep her family afloat after Lady Bird's father (Tracy Letts) loses his job.



Set in Sacramento, California in 2002, amidst a rapidly shifting American economic landscape, Lady Bird is an affecting look at the relationships that shape us, the beliefs that define us, and the unmatched beauty of a place called home.







