Kyle Abraham/A.I.M Announce Sydnie Liggett As New Executive Director

Kyle Abraham and the Board of Directors of A.I.M (formerly Abraham in Motion) are pleased to announce the appointment of Sydnie Liggett as A.I.M's new Executive Director. The selection was made after an extensive national and local search.

"I couldn't be more delighted that Sydnie is joining A.I.M as the company's new Executive Director," says Board Chair Stephen Simcock. Sydnie was a leading candidate from the first interview, during which her passion for dance and for Kyle's artistic vision were immediately obvious. That passion, coupled with the clarity of her thinking about what makes a dance company successful, makes Sydnie the perfect leader for the company at this crucial artistic and organizational juncture. The entire Board is confident that she will provide the right leadership to help A.I.M continue to thrive."

Ms. Liggett brings more than a decade of experience in arts administration, management and programming. She currently serves as the Director of Programs at Dance/USA, the national service organization for dance. In this position, she has engaged and activated the national network of dancers, choreographers and dance

administrators through meaningful programs, networking and educational opportunities.

Through this work, she aligns with A.I.M's mission to champion an inclusive and equitable dance field.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Sydnie to the A.I.M family," says Abraham. "She possesses innate forethought and consideration with everything she encounters. We're all excited to see her visions for the company come to fruition."

Prior to her time at Dance/USA, Ms. Liggett served as School Director of The School at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn, New York and as Education Assistant and Programs Coordinator of Dance New Amsterdam. She served on Dance/NYC's 2015-2016 Junior Committee. Ms. Liggett has also worked in the private sector, providing client services to senior executives in biotech and pharmaceutical industries, connecting them with prominent thought-leaders for direct mentorship and counsel. Ms. Liggett is a Magna Cum Laude graduate from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance and a minor in Communications. Her enthusiasm as a performer has never waivered and for quite some time, she enjoyed dancing for various choreographers on the East Coast.

"I am humbled and honored to be joining A.I.M in this capacity, having long been inspired by Kyle's work and artistic vision," says Liggett. "I am looking forward to working in partnership with Kyle, the Board of Directors, dancers and staff in continuing the momentum of the company's progressive and transformative contributions to dance, while bringing A.I.M to the next level of its organizational development."

Please join us in welcoming Ms. Liggett into this exciting new chapter in A.I.M's history. Liggett arrives just in advance of A.I.M's fall New York season at The Joyce Theater, October 15 - 20, 2019 (tickets available at www.Joyce.org or through Joyce Charge at 212.242.0800) and A.I.M's 2019 Fall Homecoming Gala on Monday, October 28 (tickets available at www.abrahaminmotion.org/aim-2019-homecoming-gala).





