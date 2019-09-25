Krystina Alabado, J Harrison Ghee, Desi Oakley, and More Set For BROADWAY SINGS UNPLUGGED: SARA BAREILLES

The lineup is set for the first of three Broadway Sings concerts honoring singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles. On September 30 at The Green Room 42, this Broadway Sings spinoff concert will feature original "unplugged" arrangements of Bareilles' hits, orchestrated for an acoustic band. The night will offer two identical shows at 7pm and 9:30pm.

The full lineup on September 30 will boast Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), J Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Desi Oakley (Waitress), DeLaney Westfall (Beautiful) and Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture).

The concerts will give tribute to Bareilles and many of her iconic songs, including "Gravity", "Brave", "Many The Miles", as well as a few selections from her Tony nominated musical Waitress. The concerts will be produced by creator Corey Mach and music directed/orchestrated by Joshua Stephen Kartes. More information about the new series, as well as the original series, can be found on the Broadway Sings website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

Tickets can be purchased at https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside the YOTEL on the fourth floor. Tickets are $20-$60. There is no drink minimum. All ages welcome. All performers are subject to change.

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies, Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike.





