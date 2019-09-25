Krystina Alabado, J Harrison Ghee, Desi Oakley, and More Set For BROADWAY SINGS UNPLUGGED: SARA BAREILLES
The lineup is set for the first of three Broadway Sings concerts honoring singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles. On September 30 at The Green Room 42, this Broadway Sings spinoff concert will feature original "unplugged" arrangements of Bareilles' hits, orchestrated for an acoustic band. The night will offer two identical shows at 7pm and 9:30pm.
The full lineup on September 30 will boast Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), J Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Desi Oakley (Waitress), DeLaney Westfall (Beautiful) and Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture).
The concerts will give tribute to Bareilles and many of her iconic songs, including "Gravity", "Brave", "Many The Miles", as well as a few selections from her Tony nominated musical Waitress. The concerts will be produced by creator Corey Mach and music directed/orchestrated by Joshua Stephen Kartes. More information about the new series, as well as the original series, can be found on the Broadway Sings website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.
Tickets can be purchased at https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside the YOTEL on the fourth floor. Tickets are $20-$60. There is no drink minimum. All ages welcome. All performers are subject to change.
The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies, Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today marks the first day of rehearsal for Disney's Frozen North American tour, and Disney Theatrical Productions has announced the full company of th... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Listen To Rob McClure As MRS. DOUBTFIRE
The world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire will be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre this holiday season from November 26 - December 29, 2019. Get a first ... (read more)
Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Kevin Chamberlin, & More In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pasadena Playhouse
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors which is now on stage through through October 20!... (read more)
Review Roundup: THE BAND'S VISIT on Tour; What Did The Critics Think?
The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Announces Spooktacular October Events
BEETLEJUICE, the unofficial official musical of Halloween, is celebrating every single Day-O in October with special events, limited edition keepsakes... (read more)
Original 'Anna' and 'Elsa,' Patti Murin and Caissie Levy, Will Depart FROZEN in February
BroadwayWorld has just learned that original stars of Broadway's Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, will depart the production in February 2020, a... (read more)