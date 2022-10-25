Kristolyn Lloyd Joins 1776 as John Adams Beginning Tonight

Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen) is joining Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of 1776 as "John Adams," directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, and co-produced with the American Repertory Theater (ART), beginning tonight, October 25. Lloyd reunites with Paulus following their work together on Invisible Thread (Second Stage) and Witness Uganda (ART).

1776 is now playing at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street) through Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Lloyd joins Broadway cast of 1776, including Gisela Adisa as "Robert Livingston," Nancy Anderson as "George Read," Becca Ayers as "Col. Thomas McKean," Tiffani Barbour as "Andrew McNair," Carolee Carmello as "John Dickinson," Allyson Kaye Daniel as "Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon," Elizabeth A. Davis as "Thomas Jefferson," Mehry Eslaminia as "Charles Thomson," Joanna Glushak as "Stephen Hopkins," Shawna Hamic as "Richard Henry Lee," Eryn LeCroy as "Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall," Liz Mikel as "John Hancock," Patrena Murray as "Benjamin Franklin," Oneika Phillips as "Joseph Hewes," Lulu Picart as "Samuel Chase," Sara Porkalob as "Edward Rutledge," Sushma Saha as "Judge James Wilson," Brooke Simpson as "Roger Sherman," Salome B. Smith as "Courier," Sav Souza as "Dr. Josiah Bartlett," Jill Vallery as "Caesar Rodney," and Shelby Acosta, Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, Dawn L. Troupe, Rose Van Dyne, and Imani Pearl Williams as Standbys.

The cast includes multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender; they identify as female, transgender and nonbinary. Gender is expansive, and people's experience of it is personal and varied. For more information and education about gender, please visit glaad.org or transgenderlawcenter.org.

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical 1776 has catapulted to blazing new life in a thrillingly new production, and New York Magazine/Vulture says, "it's an absolute blast!" Suddenly, the songs, humor, and passion of this musical masterpiece soar as never before. A glorious multiracial cast of female, transgender, and nonbinary actors portrays the fiery founders of this country, putting history in the hands of the humans who were left out the first time around-and the result is an epic show of passion, debate, and roof-raising musical fireworks. Experience "a 1776 worth celebrating!" (Variety) "It pulsates with energy and snaps with attitude."

1776 features Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards, Book by Peter Stone, Based on a concept by Sherman Edwards, Direction by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, Choreography by Jeffrey L. Page, Music Supervision by David Chase, Orchestrations by John Clancy, Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo and Music Direction by Ryan Cantwell.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Sets), Emilio Sosa (Costumes), Jen Schriever (Lights), Jonathan Deans (Sound), David Bengali (Projections), Mia Neal (Hair & Wigs), Stephen Kopel, CSA (Casting), Brisa Areli Muñoz (Associate Director) and Alfredo Macias (Production Stage Manager).

Following the Broadway run, 1776 will begin a national tour in February 2023 in Philadelphia, PA at the Forrest Theatre. 1776 was previously revived on Broadway by Roundabout Theatre Company in 1997 before transferring to a commercial run at the Gershwin Theatre.

Performances of 1776 will play Tuesday and Thursday evening at 7:00pm, and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evening at 8:00pm, with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00pm and Sunday matinees at 3:00pm.

(she/her) (John Adams, Massachusetts). Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Actress. Acting credits include Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen. Off-Broadway: Confederates (Signature Theatre), FairyCakes (The Greenwich House), Little Women (Primary Stages), Blue Ridge (Atlantic), Paradise Blue (Signature Theatre), Hamlet (The Public Theatre), Invisible Thread (Second Stage Theatre), Heathers The Musical (New World Stages), Cabin In The Sky (Encores City Center). Selected Regional: American Prophet (Arena Stage), Paradise Blue (Williamstown), Witness Uganda (ART), Hairspray, Rent (Hollywood Bowl). TV includes: "Random Acts of Flyness" (HBO), "Elementary," "Madam Secretary" (CBS), "ER" (NBC), "Lie to Me" (FOX), and "Kevin Can Wait" (CBS). @kristolynlloyd

The American Repertory Theater

(A.R.T.) at Harvard University is a leading force in the American theater, producing groundbreaking work that is driven by risk-taking and passionate inquiry to catalyze dialogue and transformation. Led by Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., the A.R.T. is dedicated to expanding the boundaries of theater, always including the audience as a partner. A.R.T. is committed to advancing public health in practice and programming, recognizing that racism in America is a national public health crisis. A.R.T. builds community with audiences, artists, students, staff, and neighbors across Greater Boston, embracing theater's power to cultivate the full breadth and beauty of our shared humanity. As the professional theater on the campus of Harvard University, A.R.T. is committed to playing a central role in the cognitive life of the University, catalyzing discourse, interdisciplinary collaboration, and creative exchange. Dedicated to making great theater accessible, A.R.T. actively engages community members and local students annually in project-based partnerships, workshops, conversations with artists, and other enrichment activities both at the theater and across the Greater Boston area. AmericanRepertoryTheater.org.

Roundabout Theatre Company

is working to prioritize and actively incorporate anti-racism, equity, diversity, inclusion and accountability throughout the institution. Read more about the company's social justice progress and timeline at www.roundabouttheatre.org/socialjustice

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays and musicals on its five stages: Broadway's American Airlines Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway's Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre.

Roundabout's upcoming productions include: 1776 by Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus; You Will Get Sick by Noah Diaz, directed by Sam Pinkleton; the bandaged place by Harrison David Rivers, directed by David Mendizábal; The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein; and Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, directed by Knud Adams.