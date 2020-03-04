Kristin Chenoweth and Santino Fontana to Perform at Signature Theatre's Sondheim Award Gala Honoring Carol Burnett
On April 6, 2020, Carol Burnett will receive the 2020 Stephen Sondheim Award, to be presented at a black-tie Gala Benefit at the Embassy of Italy. The award, established in 2009 in honor of America's most influential musical theater writer and composer, benefits Signature's artistic, education and community programs. Kristin Chenoweth and Santino Fontana will perform in Carol Burnett's honor along with Washington's own Tracy Lynn Olivera, Nova Y. Payton and Bobby Smith.
The evening will also feature performances by Helen Hayes Award-winners Tracy Lynn Olivera (Signature's Assassins, A Little Night Music), Nova Y. Payton (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin', Dreamgirls) and Bobby Smith (Signature's Assassins, Grand Hotel).
Table sponsorship for the 2020 Sondheim Award Gala ranges from $12,000 to $100,000 and includes rewarding, year-long visibility and entertainment benefits. Individual tickets are $1,200. For more information about sponsorship and tickets contact Ashley Richardson, Donor Services Manager at (571) 527-1828 or events@sigtheatre.org.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
