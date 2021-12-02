Kristin Chenoweth Returns to UConn's Jorgensen Center Sat, Dec 11

Kristin Chenoweth: "FOR THE GIRLS" Sat, Dec 11, 8:00 pm Emmy and Tony Award-winning Kristin Chenoweth is back at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on the UConn Campus in Storrs by popular demand for an evening of good humor and personal reminiscences, featuring songs from her album, "For the Girls" and selections from her latest album, "Happiness is...Christmas!." In fact, the Jorgensen audience will be treated with a preview of her one-night-only "Christmas at the Met" concert, on Monday, December 13th! Her latest album, "Happiness is...Christmas!," released on October 22, is her first collection of holiday music in more than a decade. The album features a delightful range of holiday favorites from "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Why Couldn't It Be Christmas Every Day?," and "Happiness (is Christmas)"/"Christmas Time Is Here," a nod to Chenoweth's Tony-winning portrayal of Sally Brown in the 1999 Broadway production of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. "For the Girls," released in 2019, is a heartfelt tribute to the great female singers throughout history, particularly some of Kristin's heroes and friends. The "mesmerizing" album includes guest artists Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McIntyre, and is full of "all sorts of beautiful emotional and musical moments" in songs that are "stunning and richly sung." (Broadway World) "...Chenoweth's singing facility is polished. Her artistry allows her to convey masterfully the emotive meaning of songs." - New York Theatre Guide Tickets at https://jorgensen.uconn.edu/online/article/chenoweth