Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O'Hara, Lillias White, Stephanie J. Block & More Announced for Provincetown Art House Summer 2021

On the heels of this week's announcement by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker that all of the state's businesses can reopen at 100% capacity as of May 29, Mark Cortale, Producing Artistic Director of Provincetown's Art House theater, has announced a fittingly momentous lineup of music and comedy superstars for the summer 2021 season. The occasion coincides with what will be his official ten year anniversary helming the famed Cape Cod venue - after the 2020 season was postponed. Returning center stage is the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ series first launched here in 2011 by the dynamic duo of Cortale and Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky, and now in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

The 2021 season kicks-off with a long-awaited double dose: first with hilarity from Emmy-winning comedian Judy Gold returning for a season-long sit-down with her hilarious stand-up comedy show from June 25 - Sept 1. And secondly with high notes, as the Broadway @ The Art House series brings Sierra Boggess, Broadway's original Ariel in The Little Mermaid and a frequent Christine Daaé in Phantom of the Opera and its sequel Love Never Dies, on July 2 & 3 with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host.

Summer 2021's Town Hall series, produced by Cortale at the town's largest venue, will welcome the series debut of drag phenom Alaska Thunderf*ck, winner of the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, on July 11 for one show only. She will be followed by virtual runway of four of Broadway's most celebrated leading ladies: Kristin Chenoweth - star of Broadway's original Wicked as Glinda, Tony-winner for You're A Good Man Charlie Brown, star of TV's Glee and Emmy-winner for Pushing Daisies - brings her show For the Girls direct from Broadway for two shows on August 8 with Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music director. Kelli O'Hara, Tony Award winner for The King and I, Tony nominee for last season's Kiss Me Kate, makes her P-Town series debut on August 15 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host. Stephanie J. Block, 2019 Tony Award winner for her title role in The Cher Show, and Tony nominee for Falsettos and The Mystery of Edwin Drood, makes her Town Hall debut on August 22 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host. And Beth Leavel, a Tony nominee this past season in the musical The Prom, Tony Award winner for the title role in The Drowsy Chaperone, and slated to play Miranda Priestly in Elton John's upcoming musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada on Broadway, will make her Town Hall debut on September 5, with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

Provincetown has been heralded as America's Best Beach Town, and as the Best Gay Resort in America. Over the past 100 years, many of the country's greatest artists have called P-Town home - and for its tenth anniversary season, Cortale's celebrated Broadway @ The Art House series will once again be home to an array of the New York stage's greatest stars: After kicking off with B'way star Sierra Boggess' series opener on July 2 & 3, the series proceeds in stellar fashion with Jenn Colella, Tony nominated star of the Tony-winning smash hit musical Come From Away, and star on Broadway of If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy making her series debut during Girl Splash week on July 23 & 24 with Chris Ranney at the piano. Rachel Bay Jones, Tony Award Winner for Broadway's smash hit Dear Evan Hansen and Star of Pippin returns on July 31 & Aug. 1, with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. Liz Callaway, Tony nominee for Baby and star of Cats and Miss Saigon on Broadway returns to P-Town with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host on August 13 & 14. Susie Mosher, who played Prudy Pingleton on Broadway in Hairspray and host of The Lineup at Birdland - the acclaimed weekly, wild, anything-goes variety show - makes her Art House debut on August 21. Lillias White, Tony Award winner for The Life and star on Broadway in CATS, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, and more, makes her Art House debut on August 27 & 28 with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host. Beth Malone, Tony nominated star of Fun Home, Angels in America and most recently star of the Off-Broadway revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, makes her anticipated Art House return on August 30 for one show only, with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host. Marilyn Maye, Grammy nominee and living legend who has been called "The greatest white female singer in the world" by none other than Ella Fitzgerald" returns for her eleventh summer for a two week run from August 31 - September 11, with Billy Stritch at the piano. And Christine Pedi, star of Broadway's Chicago, Talk Radio, Little Me and daily host of SiriusXM's On Broadway channel, takes the stage on September 11 with Matthew Ward at the piano.

As if that lineup were not dazzling enough, The Art House has also gained an international reputation for hosting cutting edge comedy and music talent picks which, born out of the LGBTQ club scene, are increasingly crossing-over to mainstream success. This summer's main stage will once again feature a star-studded roster: following the opening of Judy Gold's summer-long stand at the venue from June 25 to September 1, Tori Scott, hailed as one of Time Out New York's Top 10 Cabaret Artists, returns July 9 & 10 with Jesse Kissel at the piano. Steven Brinberg brings his latest edition of Simply Barbra to P-Town, offering Streisand hits, hilarious anecdotes and celebrating the recent 50th anniversaries of her films Hello, Dolly and On A Clear Day, July 15 - 17. Indie Rock star Melissa Ferrick returns for her tenth Art House season, during Girl Splash on July 22 for one show only. RuPaul's Drag Race star Ginger Minj makes her anticipated debut at The Art House from Aug. 4 - Sept. 11. Deven Green, the award-winning Canadian comedy chanteuse known for her video parody character "Mrs. Betty Bowers, America's Best Christian," returns with Handsome Ned and their comedy show, Watch Thin People Eat on Aug. 6 & 7. Unitard, the comedy trio that Time Out NY called "incredibly vicious and relentlessly hilarious" returns to Art House stages with their comedy Badassy on Aug 10. Ben Rimalower of Patti Issues renown will perform a live special podcast show Broken Records - The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About at the Art House on August 23. Sirius XM Radio Andy star John Hill returns to his Broadway roots with his latest comic storytelling tour de force, Dead On Arrival, directed by Ben Rimalower, on August 24. And, Nicolas King - who the New York Times calls a "polished crooner" who takes pop and jazz and infuses his Broadway roots in a swinging concert that "makes waves faster than a raging tsunami!" (Theater Scene) - returns to The Art House after headlining for Ptown's CabaretFest in 2019, with Jazz great Mike Renzi on piano this August 26.

For fans that wish to see the Broadway @ The Art House and Town Hall stars this summer, the venue provides the opportunity to reserve those seats with its 2021 Broadway Season Pass. It guarantees Season Pass holders the best seats available, 'front-of-the-line' access, and a significant discount off the price of VIP seating. More information can be found at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4548247.

Judy Gold

Hilarious Stand Up Comedy

June 25 - July 31, Friday & Saturday nights @ 9:00 PM ET

August 3 - September 1, Tuesday & Wednesday nights @ 7:30PM ET

Sierra Boggess

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ The Art House

July 2 & 3 @ 7:00 PM ET

Tori Scott

w/Jesse Kissel at piano

July 9 & 10 @ 7:00 PM ET

Alaska Thunderf*ck

Rupaul's Drag Race Season 2 All-Stars Champion

Broadway @ Town Hall

July 11 @ 8:30 PM ET

Simply Barbra

Starring Steven Brinberg

July 15 - 17 @ 7:30 PM

Melissa Ferrick

Girl Splash week show

July 22 @ 7:00 PM ET

Jenn Colella

Broadway @ The Art House

with Chris Ranney at the piano.

July 23 & 24 @ 7:00 PM ET

Rachel Bay Jones

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ The Art House

July 31 & August 1 @ 7:00 PM ET

Ginger Minj

RuPaul's Drag Race Star

August 4 - September 11, Wednesday -Saturday nights @ 9:00 PM ET

Deven Green & Handsome Ned

Watch Thin People Eat

August 6 & 7 @ 7:30 PM ET

Kristin Chenoweth

For The Girls

w/Mary-Mitchell Campbell at piano

Broadway @ Town Hall

August 8 @ 6:00 PM & 8:30 PM ET

Unitard

Badassy

"relentlessly hilarious" - TimeOutNY

August 10 @ 9:00 PM ET

Liz Callaway

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ The Art House

August 13 & 14 @ 7:00 PM ET

Kelli O'Hara

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ Town Hall

August 15 @ 6:30 PM ET

Susie Mosher

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ The Art House

August 21 @ 7:00 PM ET

Stephanie J. Block

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ Town Hall

August 22 @ 8:30 PM ET

Ben Rimalower

Broken Records: The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About - Special Podcast Show

August 23 @ 7:00 PM ET

John Hill

Star of Sirius XM's Radio Andy

Dead On Arrival

August 24 @ 9:00 PM ET

Nicolas King

Grammy nominated Jazz & Cabaret star

w/Mike Renzi at piano

August 26 @ 7:30 PM ET

Lillias White

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ The Art House

August 27 & 28 @ 7:00 PM ET

Beth Malone

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ The Art House

August 30 @ 7:00 PM ET

Marilyn Maye

w/Billy Stritch at piano

Broadway @ The Art House

August 31 - September 11, Tuesdays - Saturdays @6:00 PM ET

Beth Leavel

w/Seth Ruetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ Town Hall

September 5 @ 6:30 PM ET

Christine Pedi

w/Matthew Ward at the piano

Broadway @ The Art House

September 11 @ 7:30 PM ET

The Art House

214 Commercial Street

Provincetown, MA 02657

For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

For box office hours and information call 508-487-9222

Town Hall

260 Commercial Street

Provincetown, MA 02657

For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.