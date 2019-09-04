Kooman & Dimond Release World Premiere Recording Of THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF MR. BARNES

Writing team Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond (Disney's "Vampirina") announced the world premiere recording of their musical The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes will be released on Friday, September 13, 2019. After completing three seasons of music for the hit Disney Junior series "Vampirina," which airs in 115 countries to more than 100 million viewers, the Fred Ebb Award and Jonathan Larson Grant winners return to their theatrical roots with this album. To preorder the album, visit KoomanDimond.com/store.

Called "uproariously funny and surprisingly touching" by The Seattle Times, The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes follows Howard Barnes, a perfectly average man until the day that he wakes up to discover that his life has become a musical. Desperate to escape from the show, Howard embarks on a fantastical quest through the realm of musical theater. Equal parts satire, romantic comedy, and love letter to the American musical, The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes is a musical for people who love musical theater, and their spouses who hate it.

"We're thrilled to share the recording of this zany, joyous musical comedy with the world, and we can't wait to receive .006 cents per play on Spotify," said Kooman and Dimond. "It's a rare opportunity for writers to get the chance to bring a completely original, 16 actor, 10 musician musical to life, and we're honored to release this album on iTunes, Amazon, and whatever new app people use to steal music."

First staged at Seattle's Village Theater, The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes was one of the theatre's most popular new musicals since the world premiere of Million Dollar Quartet. The world premiere recording features Joshua Carter as Howard, Taryn Darr as Maggie, Jeff Steitzer as Stephen Lloyd Rogers

Von Schwartzenheim, Jasmine Jean Sim as Grace, with Kate E. Cook, Alex Crozier, Nick DeSantis, Paul Flanagan, Danielle Kelsey, Mallory King, Greg McCormick Allen, Richard Peacock, Sarah Russell, Hannah Schuerman, John David Scott, and Brenna Wagner. A bonus track features Heidi Blickenstaff (Disney's Freaky Friday, Something Rotten!).

Orchestrations are by Michael Pettry. The album was musical directed by R.J. Tancioco with mixing and mastering by Paul Vazquez. The original production of The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes was directed by Brandon Ivie (Jasper in Deadland) and choreographed by Al Blackstone (So You Think You Can Dance, Freddie Falls in Love).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You