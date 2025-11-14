Kingdom Theatre To Present 4th Annual ALL PURPLE AWARDS AND BRUNCH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kingdom Theatre will present the fourth annual All Purple Awards and Brunch on Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 1–4pm at the Wadleigh School of the Visual and Performing Arts, located at 215 West 114th Street in Harlem. The afternoon will include awards recognizing select theatre professionals, live musical performances, and a pair of new ten-minute play shorts.

The lineup includes Speed Dating, written by Curt Strickland and directed by Jennifer Bonaparte. The piece follows a widow and widower who reluctantly attend a hotel meet-up and find their expectations shifting as the conversation unfolds. The cast features Thomas Bitler and Ms. Rita.

The second work, The Kingdom Monologues: Ladies Edition, is written and directed by Nickolas The III and marks the newest installment in the ongoing monologue series. The short play features performing artists E-Toy Hairston, Harmony Bartz, and Jennifer Bonaparte.

Reservations are $40 and may be purchased at Kingdommtc.com.