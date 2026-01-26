Kingdom Theatre Celebrates 6th Anniversary with Special Performances in Harlem

Kingdom Theatre of New York, New York will host a 6th Anniversary celebration, Saturday February 28th 2026 1-4pm. The much anticipated event will be held at the Wadleigh School for the Visual and Performing Arts, 215 West 114th Street Harlem NYC. Reservations are $50 includes live entertainment and a lavish reception.

The 6th anniversary event will feature special guest artists performing, as well as two play shorts, including a revival of the play SPEED DATING by Curt Strickland and directed by Harmony Bartz featuring thespians, Thomas Bitler and Sasha Henriques.

Speed Dating is a play about a widow and a widower, each deeply affected by loss, who meet each other at a hotel strike up a conversation and the conversation goes where they did not expect.

Also a world premier drama play short, JAEL Written and Directed by Nickolas The III, Kingdom Theatre's Artistic Director, will make its debut at the anniversary celebration. JAEL is inspired by a biblical story about a heroic woman named Jael. The play features Jennifer Bonaparte, Heidy Z, Will Phelps, Edward Fee, Amsale Lake, Ms Rita and Harmony Bartz. The anniversary celebration is hosted by, Performing Artists and Writers, Robert Kay and Susan "Dr. Sue" Horowitz.