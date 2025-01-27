Kieran Culkin Gets GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Schedule Adjusted For Family Time

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kieran Culkin has revealed that the performance schedule of Glengarry Glen Ross has been altered so he can spend more time with his family. In a new interview with Vulture, Culkin shared that he originally thought that doing theatre was more accomodating to his family time.

“Then I talked to friends who do theater and have young kids, and I was like, ‘Wait, is it good?’ They’re like, ‘No, you never see your kids. You’re working every night. You never do bath time, bedtime. You get one night a week."

The realization led him to asking producers if he could change the production's performance schedule so that he could have Sundays off. To his surprise, they agreed.

“I’ve never heard of the show going dark on a Sunday,” he shared. “Now I get one day a week dedicated to just being a dad.”

The new Broadway production of David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross directed by Tony & Olivier Award-winner Patrick Marber will begin previews on Monday, March 10 ahead of an official opening on Monday, March 31 at The Palace Theatre. The production will play a strictly 12-week limited run.

Culkin will play the role of “Richard Roma”, with Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Bob Odenkirk as “Shelley Levene”, making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr as “Dave Moss”, making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber Jr. as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.

David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.