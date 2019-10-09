Kid Flicks Film Festival Comes to Staten Island

Back for a third year, the Staten Island Museum hosts the best of the New York International Children's Film Festival (NYICFF), the largest film festival for kids and teens. The program represents the only venue on Staten Island to see the best short films of NYICFF 2019 on October 19th.

Tickets are $5 per person (children under 2 are free) and include admission to the Staten Island Museum to view exhibitions currently on display.

"We are delighted to bring the New York International Children's Film Festival back to the Staten Island Museum for the community to experience. It's inspiring to see children's reactions full of wonder as they view imaginative films from around the world made just for them. With themes that explore growth and transformation and how our choices really matter, these clever stories really make an impact," said Janice Monger, Staten Island Museum President & CEO.

Each year NYICFF scours the globe for the best new films from around the world. Join the Staten Island Museum for an afternoon of audience favorites and award-winners from the USA, France, Guatemala, Australia, Russia, Columbia, and more. This dynamic series spotlights the shared experience of being a kid, no matter where you live, with a wide-range of artful animation and live action shorts.

The Museum is also happy to welcome back ¡Viva Kid Flicks!, animated, documentary, and live action films that celebrate Spanish-language and Latino-themed stories. These films from 6 countries present moving narratives and showcase how Spanish stories from around the world have their own distinctive flair. ¡Viva Kid Flicks! are for all to enjoy -- most films are in Spanish with English subtitles and one film entirely in English.

Schedule and Program Information:

Saturday, October 19, 3pm - 5pm

3pm - Kid Flicks One

4pm - Viva Kid Flicks

Come for both or just one!

Kid Flicks One

Bigger, brighter, bolder-change is in the air in NYICFF Kid Flicks 1, brimming with fun and clever stories of growth and transformation. If you've ever been the youngest of the group, you'll sympathize with the little tadpole who always falls a tad behind in the charming KUAP . Catching up on penmanship is the name of the game if you want to graduate from pencils in the winning doc Pen Licence. Then little ones are in charge and grown-ups get to play when the hilarious Flipped reworks the script. These shorts and so much more await you! Recommended for ages 3 and up.

¡Viva Kid Flicks!

New York International Children's Film Festival (NYICFF) Viva Kid Flicks celebrates Spanish-language

and Latino-themed stories in shorts films from around the globe. Can a fabled stone offer another path for Matilde's life on her Mexican rancho? And the choices we make at mealtime sometimes have a very big impact, especially for a seemingly picky eater with a lot more on his mind in the drama from Spain, Fish. The universal language of wizards bridges cultures from the UK to Cuba in the imaginative doc Spelliasmous. With films from 6 countries, you'll experience moving stories and hear how Spanish stories from around the world have their own distinctive flair. Recommended for ages 8 and up.

Visit the www.StatenIslandMuseum.org for tickets and the full list of films and to watch the trailer.





