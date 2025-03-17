Kevin David And The Jazz Catz Open At El Barrio's Artspace In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kevin Davis Productions will present BLOOMS $ BLOSSOMS -A DATE NIGHT WITH THE JAZZ CATZ on April 29 at 7:00pm at El Barrio's Artspace (215 E 99th Street, New York City).

Join a night filled with good vibes and great music as we celebrate America's classical music-- jazz, atÂ El Barrio's Artspace and groove to the music of the Jazz Catz New York and enjoy an evening with special friends.

Kevin Davis is an award winning African American composer, director, piay-wright, and jazz musician. At the age of 13, he began his artistic journey when he was chosen to participate in a theater arts program for gifted children at Carnegie Hall. In 2009, he formed Kevin Davis Productions, LLC in order to produce theater, films and TV shows that will inspire and impact the culture ,as well as, illuminate the richness of those too often left behind. His show One In A Million Musical( OIAM), for which he wrote the book and music, was showcased November 2017 to acclaim from critics and theater patrons. Kevin completed another showcase run of OIAM in September of 2022 and was again lauded by patrons and the professional Broadway community.Â Kevin Davis recently accepted the position of director ofÂ Carolyn M. Brown's new Off-Broadway show, STORME.

Two time Tony Award winner, Ken Davenport, said "It was a thrill to finally see his terrific show One In A Million Musical. Congrats to Kevin Davis and his entire company and crew." Kevin was nominated for two BroadwayWorld Awards: Best Director and Best New Show. Other recent projects include directing Dramatists Guild member, Amy Drake's, "Somewhere I Can Scream," and scoring the dance recital "Polar Bear Fantasies" that was staged at the Theater For The New City. Kevin composed the score for Greyson Matters, a new musical that was scheduled to open in London at Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Other Place Theatre in July of 2020. It was placed on hold due to the pandemic. Greyson Matters was optioned to a Broadway and End Producer who produced Death of A Salesman on Broadway. He also directed the streamed reading of Saints Under Glass: Mystic or Martyr for the League Of Professional Theatre Women.