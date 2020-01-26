Kevin Chamberlin Joins the Cast of THE PROM Film
Kevin Chamberlin is going to the prom!
According to an updated cast list on IMDB, the three time Tony nominated actor will portray Sheldon Saperstein in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical, The Prom.
Chamberlin replaces Awkwafina, who was originally announced to play the role. No word has been released on the reason for her departure.
The cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, and Andrew Rannells.
The film, written by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, follows four Broadway stars who, to champion a cause to rehabilitate their careers, head to a small-town to find Emma, a high school senior in Indiana who isn't allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom. DeBose will star as Alyssa, a popular daughter of the head of the Parent Teacher Association.
The film is being produced by Murphy, Alexis Woodall, Bill Damaschke and Dori Berinstein Music and lyrics are by Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, based on the original concept by Jack Viertel. Adam Anders will serve as an executive music producer.
