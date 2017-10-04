FROM HERE TO ETERNITY Begins Tonight at Ogunquit Playhouse

The Ogunquit Playhouse is honored to be part of the North American rollout of the new musical From Here to Eternity, onstage tonight, October 4, through October 29.

The musical is based on the acclaimed novel (which also became a multi-Academy Award-winning film), by James Jones with lyrics by Tim Rice, book by Donald Rice and Bill Oakes and music by Stuart Brayson. As part of its development path to Broadway, Sir Tim Rice is collaborating with the Ogunquit creative team to mount this compelling new musical set in Hawaii in the weeks before the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

"The epic story by WWII veteran James Jones, From Here to Eternity, is one of the most searing, honest and romantic views of the men and women who served our country during World War II. The way in which this story had to be told more than 60 years ago due to censorship, softened some of the reality of military life at that time. Today, we are able to tell the story as it was originally intended, revealing the grit and intrigue of military life that Mr. Jones experienced. It has been a great honor to collaborate with Sir Tim Rice, Donald Rice, Brett Smock and our entire creative team on this new musical adaptation to tell this iconic American story in a new way," said Ogunquit Playhouse Executive Artistic Director Bradford Kenney.

This epic tale follows the powerful story of two U.S soldiers, the soulful Private Prewitt played by Derek Carley and ardent Sergeant Warden, played by Kevin Aichele, as they embark on doomed and dangerous love affairs with the wrong women. The sultry wife of G Company's commanding officer, Karen Holmes, is played by Robyn Hurder, and Lorene, the beautiful escort who is looking to make a better life for herself, is played by Jenna Nicole Schoen. As the infamous date of December 7th approaches, the claustrophobic world of the four lovers and the desperation of the soldiers of G Company splinter amidst an escalating war. The compelling story of men at war along with a fantastic new score is not to be missed.

Returning to the Ogunquit Playhouse is Bradley Dean as Captain Dana Holmes, commanding officer of G Company. Mr. Dean last appeared in 2016's The Hunchback of Notre Dame as Frollo, for which he was nominated for an Independent Reviewers of New England (IRNE) Award for Best Actor in a Musical. On Broadway he has starred in numerous productions including Dear Evan Hansen, A Little Night Music, The Last Ship, Doctor Zhivago, Monty Python's Spamalot, The Story of My Life, Evita, and Man of La Mancha.

Kevin Aichele (First Sergeant Milton Warden) most recently portrayed Warden in the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival production of From Here to Eternity. Some of his selected credits include, Sam in Mamma Mia!, Captain Von Trapp in Sound of Music, and Javert in Les Miserables. Derek Carley (Private Robert E. Lee Prewitt) regional credits include Ghost, Daddy Long Legs, Titanic, Big, and Gay Bride of Frankenstein, and he was in the first National Tour of Flashdance. Robyn Hurder (Karen Holmes) returns to the Ogunquit Playhouse after previously starring as Norma Cassidy in 2015's Victor/Victoria. On Broadway she has performed in Nice Work if You Can Get It, Grease, Chicago, Wedding Singer, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Ms. Hurder starred in NYCC Encores! productions of The New Yorkers, and Paint Your Wagon, as well as Off-Broadway in Play It Cool. She was in the National Tours of A Chorus Line, Monty Python's Spamalot, and Starlight Express. Jenna Nicole Schoen (Lorene) recently appeared in the National Tour of Jersey Boys. Her regional theatre credits include CATS and Monty Python's Spamalot at Pittsburgh CLO, Theory of Relativity at Goodspeed Opera House, and La Cage Aux Folles at Theatre By The Sea. Michael Tacconi (Private Angelo Maggio) is reprising his role from the Finger Lakes production of From Here to Eternity, and recently portrayed Nick in New World Stage's Bare. Mr. Tacconi has also appeared on television on ABC's The Family, and LMN's I Love You...But I Lied. ReEd Campbell returns to the Ogunquit Playhouse as Sergeant James Judson. He was seen earlier this season in his critically acclaimed performance as the hit-man "Cheech" in Bullets Over Broadway. Mr. Campbell was Cookie McGee in the National Tour of Nice Work If You Can Get It, and performed off-Broadway in Important Hats Of The Twentieth Century at the Manhattan Theatre Club, in The Comedy Of Errors at The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park, and regionally as Judas Iscariot in Stage 773's The Last Days Of Judas Iscariot.

Director and choreographer for From Here to Eternity is Brett Smock. Mr. Smock is the Producing Artistic Director of the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival and Merry Go Round Playhouse in Auburn, New York. He served as the Producer and Director/Choreographer of the North American premiere of From Here to Eternity in 2016, and will be continuing the development of the production in Ogunquit. Mr. Smock has served as Director and Choreographer for over 85 shows, including Parade, Saturday Night Fever, The Light in the Piazza, Treasure Island, and They Shoot Horses, Don't They, as well as the regional premiere of Stardust, and a new version of Putting It Together, with the permission of Stephen Sondheim.

Music Director for From Here to Eternity is Vadim Feichtner. Mr. Feichtner has worked on many Off-Broadway productions including The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Falsettos, Fly By Night, A New Brain, Little Miss Sunshine, Nobody Loves You, Infinite Joy, Ordinary Day, and I Sing!. On television he has worked on Last Week Tonight and Live from Lincoln Center.

Fight Director for From Here to Eternity is Christopher Elst. He has performed, directed, and designed for many theaters across the country and is a Certified Teacher and Secretary of the Governing Body with the Society of American Fight Directors, and an Associate Instructor with Dueling Arts International.

Returning to the Ogunquit Playhouse as Costume Designer for From Here to Eternity is Dustin Cross. Most recently Mr. Cross designed the costumes for World Premiere of Heartbreak Hotel at the Ogunquit Playhouse. His work on Broadway includes The 24Hour Plays and Off-Broadway in numerous productions including, The Glass Menagerie, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Spamilton, for which he won an Off-Broadway Alliance Award and was nominated for Best Costume Design by Outer Critics Circle. Mr. Cross's costume designs can also be seen in the upcoming film, Little Button Girl, starring Dick Van Dyke.

Stanley A. Meyer is the Set Designer for From Here to Eternity, returning to the Ogunquit Playhouse after last designing for 2016's Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. He has designed sets for Disney's Beauty and the Beast on Broadway and worldwide, and for many regional productions including Saturday Night Fever at FLMTF, Aida at ALLIANCE THEATRE, and WarholCapote at American Repertory Theater. Mr. Meyer has won multiple Dramalogue Awards for his design work and has been nominated for both the New York Outer Critics Circle Award and the American Theatre Wing Design Award.

Resident Lighting Designer, Richard Latta, is designing the lighting for the Ogunquit Playhouse production of From Here to Eternity. Mr. Latta has created the lighting design for dozens of Ogunquit productions, including most recently Mamma Mia!, Bullets Over Broadway, Ragtime, Heartbreak Hotel, Anything Goes, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame for which he received a nomination for Best Lighting Design by the IRNE Awards. Christopher Ash joins the creative team as Projection Designer for From Here to Eternity. His work on Broadway includes Sunday at the Park with George and regionally at Guthrie, Yale Reparatory, Bucks County Playhouse, Classic Stage Co, Old Globe, San Diego Reparatory, Laguna Playhouse, Lyric Opera Chicago, Charlotte Ballet, and River North, among many others. Sound designer for From Here to Eternity is Kevin Heard, returning to the Ogunquit Playhouse for his eleventh production, after designing for Mamma Mia! and Ragtime this season. Mr. Heard was the sound designer for the Finger Lakes production of From Here to Eternity last summer, and has been Associate Sound Designer for All The Way, The Cherry Orchard, The Country House, and Sylvia, on Broadway, as well as for Fun Home and Kinky Boots internationally.

Don't miss the final show of the 85th Anniversary season, From Here to Eternity, at the Ogunquit Playhouse! Individual tickets are on sale and prices start at $52 each. To learn more about becoming a Playhouse member, or to purchase tickets and gift cards, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org or call the Ogunquit Playhouse Box Office at 207-646-5511.

The Ogunquit Playhouse production of the holiday classic Irving Berlin's White Christmas returns to the Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH November 29 to December 17. For tickets or more information visit www.themusichall.org or call 603-436-2400.

The Ogunquit Playhouse, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization listed on the National Historic Register, is located on Route One in Ogunquit, Maine and produces the finest Broadway musicals each season with performances Tuesday through Sunday, from May 17 to October 29. Follow the Ogunquit Playhouse on Twitter (@OgunquitPH) and on Facebook (facebook.com/OgunquitPlayhouse) for behind-the-scenes info, photos and fun throughout the season. For a complete list of show times, pricing and more information about the season visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org.

