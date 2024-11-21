Kerry Ellis Will Lead UK Premiere of IF/THEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



IF/THEN, the celebrated musical by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning team Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, will make its UK premeire next year. Nominated for a Tony Award for Best Original Score in 2014, the production will be presented in a staged concert format, directed by acclaimed award-winning West End director Bill Buckhurst (101 Dalmatians The Musical; Sister Act; The Time Traveller's Wife). The musical staging is by Olivier Award nominee Alistair David (Kiss Me, Kate, Show Boat) with music direction from acclaimed Michael England (The Phantom Of The Opera, Les Misérables).



Pre-sale sign up opens today, 21st November, at https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/if-then/savoy-theatre Tickets will be available for general sale starting Tuesday 26th November.

Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s poignant and thought-provoking score explores the complexities of chance, choice and consequence.

Broadway and West End star Kerry Ellis, known for her roles in Wicked, Anything Goes, We Will Rock You, and Les Misérables, as well as her recording career, will star as Elizabeth, a woman torn between two possible journeys, who launches the audience into a world of hope, regret and self-discovery. Additional casting will be announced.

Ellis said, "I am so excited to be involved in this wonderful project—what a dream! The music is stunning, and the story is extremely touching; experiencing it at The Savoy Theatre will be magical. Playing the role of Elizabeth, a strong, modern, working woman faced with everyday real-life choices and decisions that are universally relatable to audiences, is particularly thrilling. I cannot wait!"

IF/THEN follows Elizabeth, a 38-year-old city planner returning to New York after twelve years, ready to rebuild her life in the wake of a recent divorce. Standing at a pivotal crossroads, Elizabeth faces a choice that will send her down two parallel paths, each leading to a radically different future. On her first day back, she reconnects with Lucas, an old friend, and meets Kate, her vibrant new neighbour. Lucas invites her to join him in the world of activism, while Kate offers a lighter diversion—coffee, music, and the temptation of a charismatic guitarist nearby. As the story unfolds, audiences follow Elizabeth’s journey along these parallel lives, exploring how every decision, no matter how small, shapes the course of destiny.

Brian Yorkey, comments, "I'm thrilled that West End audiences will get to experience IF/THEN in concert. It's a show and a set of songs that are very personal to Tom and me, and we're honoured to have this group of fabulous singers bring them to life."

Tom Kitt comments, "IF/THEN is a very special and personal show, filled with some of my favourite songs that Brian and I have written together. I couldn’t be more thrilled that it will be having its UK concert debut with this phenomenal group of artists, led by the incredible Kerry Ellis."

There will be limited meet and greet tickets with Kerry Ellis on sale for an exclusive opportunity for fans to meet her in person following the performance.

IF/THEN comes to London after opening on Broadway in 2014 and is produced by Adam Blanshay Productions and Daniel Hinchliffe in association with The Savoy Theatre.