Kerry Ellis, Maiya Quansah-Breed and Denise Welch Will Star in DIANA: THE MUSICAL in Concert in December 2023

The performance is at the Eventim Apollo on Monday 4 December.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

The life of Princess Diana takes the stage in DIANA: THE MUSICAL from writers David Bryan and Joe DiPietro, directed by Owen Horsley. The musical is headed to London with a concert production, playing at the Eventim Apollo on Monday 4 December. 

Featuring brilliant, 80s-inspired mega-hit show-tunes, this show promises to be a fabulous night out.

It is 1996. Diana has divorced the heir to the throne. She is free.

This radical new concert version of Diana: The Musical, hands the microphone to Diana as she reflects on her past. In a theatrical twist, this is a tale in two parts, narrated by Diana (Kerry Ellis) as she looks back on herself as the 19-year-old Diana (Maiya Quansah-Breed) that captured the nation. Denise Welch guest-stars as The Queen.

On this stage she is in control of her narrative and her story is brought to life with humour and satire and in turn reveals a woman who, having just signed her divorce papers, sees a future filled with opportunity.

Following its viral Netflix recording, this will be the first time the UK has seen this iconic Broadway musical live on stage.

DIANA: THE MUSICAL has music by Bon Jovi keyboard player David Bryan and book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, the team behind the Tony Award-winning musical ‘Memphis’. DiPietro also wrote the book for the Tom Jones musical ‘What’s New Pussycat?’ and the book and lyrics for the long running off-Broadway musical ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’.

Director Owen Horsley is an Associate Artist of the Royal Shakespeare Company and Associate Director of Cheek by Jowl. His most recent productions include ‘Linck & Mulhahn’ at Hampstead Theatre and ‘Henry V1’ Parts 2 and 3 and ‘War of the Roses’ at the RSC.

The musical supervisor is Adam Hoskins (The Secret Garden, Once in Concert, Annie Get Your Gun).



