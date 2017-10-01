BEETLEJUICE
Click Here for More Articles on BEETLEJUICE

Kerry Butler, Danny Pudi, Alex Brightman and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE Workshop Share Behind the Scenes Photos

Oct. 1, 2017  

Say his name three times and he might just arrive on Broadway!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Alex Timbers is hard at work on a musical adaptation of the 1988 cult-classic, Beetlejuice. The last reading of the show, produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, starred Christopher Fitzgerald (WAITRESS, WICKED) in the title role.

A workshop of the musical is currently under way, check out behind the scenes photos from the cast including Kerry Butler, Danny Pudi, and Alex Brightman.

Beetlejuice is a 1988 comedy/fantasy, conceived and directed by Tim Burton. With a screenplay by Larry Wilson and Warren Skaaren, the film centers on Lydia, a young girl who has recently moved into a new home with her parents. As the house's former inhabitants, a young couple, become ghosts attempting to haunt their former home, they summon a malevolent spirit named Beetlejuice from the Netherworld to scare the family out of the house for good.

This sign tormented me every day of rehearsal at #beetlejuice

A post shared by Kerry Butler (@kerrybutler1) on



Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Study Says Seeing a Musical Is as Good as a 30-Minute Workout
  • VIDEO: Postmodern Jukebox Puts a Broadway Twist on 'Despacito' Featuring Mandy Gonzalez and Tony DeSare
  • Breaking: It's Official! Jason Mraz Will Make Broadway Debut in WAITRESS This Fall!
  • THE CHER SHOW to Premiere in Chicago Next June; Heading to Broadway Fall 2018
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Opera Goteborg's Non-Replica Production of Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Sweden
  • SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY Announces Digital Lottery; Opening Night to Benefit BC/EFA

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com