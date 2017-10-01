Kerry Butler, Danny Pudi, Alex Brightman and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE Workshop Share Behind the Scenes Photos

Click Here for More Articles on BEETLEJUICE

Say his name three times and he might just arrive on Broadway!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Alex Timbers is hard at work on a musical adaptation of the 1988 cult-classic, Beetlejuice. The last reading of the show, produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, starred Christopher Fitzgerald (WAITRESS, WICKED) in the title role.

A workshop of the musical is currently under way, check out behind the scenes photos from the cast including Kerry Butler, Danny Pudi, and Alex Brightman.

Beetlejuice is a 1988 comedy/fantasy, conceived and directed by Tim Burton. With a screenplay by Larry Wilson and Warren Skaaren, the film centers on Lydia, a young girl who has recently moved into a new home with her parents. As the house's former inhabitants, a young couple, become ghosts attempting to haunt their former home, they summon a malevolent spirit named Beetlejuice from the Netherworld to scare the family out of the house for good.

This sign tormented me every day of rehearsal at #beetlejuice A post shared by Kerry Butler (@kerrybutler1) on Sep 29, 2017 at 10:31am PDT Look at these alert nerds! If you ever get a chance to watch @abrightmonster or @sophiaannecaruso play pretend please do it A post shared by sauerkraut13 (@sauerkraut13) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT The Maitlands are NOT boring! Great three weeks working and learning from one of the chillest sweetest singing humans around @kerrybutler1 A post shared by sauerkraut13 (@sauerkraut13) on Sep 30, 2017 at 6:08am PDT



