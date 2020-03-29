Kennedy Center Will Stop Paying National Symphony Orchestra Members With Just a Week's Notice
The National Symphony Orchestra has laid off nearly 100 members with only a week's notice, according to The Washington Free Beacon.
The Kennedy Center informed members of the orchestra that they will no longer be paid after April 3, hours after President Trump signed a $25 million taxpayer bailout for the cultural center.
An email from the orchestra's virus Advisory Committee went out to members on Friday night.
"The virus Advisory Committee was broadsided today during our conversation with [Kennedy Center President] Deborah Rutter," the email said. "Ms. Rutter abruptly informed us today that the last paycheck for all musicians and librarians will be April 3 and that we will not be paid again until the Center reopens."
The Kennedy Center is scheduled to reopen on May 10, though it can continue spending stimulus funds through September 2021.
Read more on The Washington Free Beacon.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The National Theatre has announced its new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. ... (read more)
Broadway Veteran Mark Blum Passes Away from Coronavirus Complications
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Mark Blum, who most recently appeared on Broadway in The Assembled Parties (2013), has... (read more)
GMA to Air Special HAMILTON Fan Performance Tomorrow Morning!
Good Morning America will air a special fan-generated performance of the song 'Non-Stop' tomorrow morning.... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Breaks Up an Argument Between Two Quarantined Journalists
The Jerusalem Post has reported that Lin-Manuel Miranda broke up an argument between quarantined Israeli journalists. What were they fighting about? W... (read more)
VIDEO: Donny Osmond Puts on His JOSEPH Coat and Performs 'Any Dream Will Do'
Donny Osmond put on his old Joseph costume and performed 'Any Dream Will Do' on Instagram!... (read more)
VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Star Jordan Fisher Is 'Waving Through A Window' at Home
Broadway's latest Evan Hansen, Jordan Fisher, took to TikTok today to join their #HappyAtHome series with a Dear Evan Hansen anthem!... (read more)