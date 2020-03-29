Kennedy Center Will Stop Paying National Symphony Orchestra Members With Just a Week's Notice

The National Symphony Orchestra has laid off nearly 100 members with only a week's notice, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

The Kennedy Center informed members of the orchestra that they will no longer be paid after April 3, hours after President Trump signed a $25 million taxpayer bailout for the cultural center.

An email from the orchestra's virus Advisory Committee went out to members on Friday night.

"The virus Advisory Committee was broadsided today during our conversation with [Kennedy Center President] Deborah Rutter," the email said. "Ms. Rutter abruptly informed us today that the last paycheck for all musicians and librarians will be April 3 and that we will not be paid again until the Center reopens."

The Kennedy Center is scheduled to reopen on May 10, though it can continue spending stimulus funds through September 2021.

Read more on The Washington Free Beacon.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You