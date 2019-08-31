Ken LeRoy, Original Bernardo in WEST SIDE STORY, Dies at 92

BroadwayWorld has learned that Ken Leroy recently passed away at age 92. No other details of his death are known at this time.

Ken played Bernardo in the original cast of West Side Story on Broadway in 1957.

His other Broadway credits included The American Way (1939), Morning Star (1940), Anne of England (1941), Oklahoma! (1943), Land of Fame (1943), The Firebrand of Florence (1945), Carousel (1945), Brigadoon (1947), Call Me Madam (1950), Paint Your Wagon (1951), The Pajama Game (1954), Damn Yankees (1955), I Can Get It For You Wholesale (1962), Fiddler on The Roof (1964),

Ken's final Broadway appearance was the 1981 revival of Fiddler On The Roof as Mendel, starring Herschel Bernardi and Maria Karnilova.





