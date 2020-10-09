Kelli O'Hara To Appear On The Performing Arts Project's UPSTAGE LEFT
Tune in Wednesday, October 28th, from 7pm-8:15pm Eastern.
Wednesday, October 28th, from 7pm-8:15pm Eastern, Tony-winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I) will join TPAP Artistic Director Jonathan Bernstein (Chicago) live online on Upstage Left. Every Upstage Left is different, but typically consists of a roundtable discussion, an opportunity to ask questions, and an optional artistic challenge.
To register to participate in Upstage Left, visit performingartsproject.com/upstageleft. All those who sign up will be invited to create a piece of art inspired by the event within 72 hours. The artwork will then be shared on TPAP's social media (@perfartsproj).
Past guests on Upstage Left have included Laura Benanti, Susan Blackwell, Alex Brightman, Nick Blaemire, Laura Camien, Mary Cavett, Gavin Creel, Montego Glover, Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus, Isaac Powell, Krysta Rodriguez, Devere Rogers, Emily Skeggs, and Elizabeth Stanley.
Upstage Left is is a donate-if/what-you-can event as The Performing Arts Project (TPAP) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. TPAP is dedicated to providing vibrant theatrical training to a generation of young performers through our dynamic and constantly evolving annual programming. For more information, visit performingartsproject.com.
