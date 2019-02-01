Kelli O'Hara Returns To London For Solo Concerts in November 2019

Kelli O'Hara will return to London in November 2019, after the smash hit run of The King and I at London's Palladium, to play her debut London solo concert engagement at Cadogan Hall.

Club 11 London and Take Two Theatricals are teaming up again and are excited to bring back The Tony Award winner, Emmy and 2 time- Grammy nominated actress and singer to play just two concerts at Londons Cadogan Hall on 10th November 2019 at 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

Tickets are available from 11am on Friday 1st February 2019 at www.club11.london/kelliohara and there is a special limited meet and greet VIP ticket available for the 6.30PM show

Kelli O'Hara recently received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in the hit web series "The Accidental Wolf". On Broadway, Kelli's portrayal of Anna Leonowens in the critically acclaimed revival of The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League and Outer Critics nominations.

O'Hara reprised her Tony Winning role while making her West End debut this past summer for which The Times hailed her as "Broadway musical's undisputed queen" adding "Kelli O'Hara does not just play Anna, she owns the part".

Other Broadway credits include The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Pajama Game (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Light in the Piazza (Tony & Drama Desk nominations), Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde. Regional/Off Broadway credits include Far From Heaven (Playwrights Horizons and WTF), King Lear (Public Theater), Bells Are Ringing (City Center Encores), Sunday in the Park with George (Reprise), and My Life With Albertine (Playwright's Horizons). Kelli received a 2018 Webby nomination for her role in the hit web-series thriller The Accidental Wolf and appears in the second season of Netflix's series 13 Reasons Why. Other film and television credits include All The Bright Places, Sex & The City 2, Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, Showtime's Masters of Sex, CBS All Access' The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, Alexander Hamilton, N3mbers, and the animated series Car Talk. In 2015, Kelli made her Metropolitan Opera debut in The Merry Widow. She returned to the opera this past spring as Despina in Così fan tutte. Her concerts have gained international acclaim, spanning from New York's Carnegie Hall all the way to Tokyo. She is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts and the Kennedy Center Honors. Along with two Grammy Award nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World are available on Ghostlight Records.

Upcoming, Kelli will star in the Broadway revival of Kiss Me Kate, Spring 2019

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You