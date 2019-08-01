Kelli O'Hara, Damon Daunno Among Latest Stars Announced to Attend BroadwayCon 2020

BroadwayCon announced today that four new guests, James Snyder, Kelli O'Hara, Mandy Gonzalez, and Damon Daunno, have joined the special guest lineup for BroadwayCon 2020. BroadwayCon celebrates its fifth year in 2020, returning to the New York Hilton Midtown on Friday, January 24 through Sunday, January 26. Tickets are on sale now at BroadwayCon.com/register.

Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Barielles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomere (2017, Anastasia), surprise appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristen Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.

Additional BroadwayCon 2020 guests include co-creator Anthony Rapp, George Salazar, Judy Kuhn, Kristolyn Lloyd, Donna Murphy, and Heidi Blickenstaff. Other announced guests include Alex Boniello, Tommy Bracco, Patrick Hinds, Caitlin Kinnunen, Andrew Kober, Beth Malone, Brad Oscar, Gillian Pensavalle, Erin Quill, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Fredi Walker-Browne, and Sharon Wheatley. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

In addition, BroadwayCon Industry Day, curated by Situation, will return for its third year on January 24, 2019. Tickets for BroadwayCon Industry Day include access to all Industry Day and BroadwayCon programming on Friday, January 24.

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 24-26, 2020, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2020 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

For more information, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You