Keenan Scott II, THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN Playwright, Selected as TED2021 Fellow

Playwright Keenan Scott II, whose new play Thoughts of a Colored Man will have its Broadway premiere at the Golden Theatre in the upcoming season, has been selected as a TED2021 Fellow, joining a class of 20 remarkable individuals who are collaborating across disciplines to spark positive change around the world.

Scott said, "Growing up in Queens, New York, I never thought of my life being a part of a global community of artists, inventors, and scientists. I am humbled and honored to be a playwright among these giants. With being a Fellow, I pray I can extend the reach of my work through imparting empathy in my audience for years to come."

Thoughts of a Colored Man had its world premiere at Syracuse Stage under the artistic direction of Robert Hupp in fall of 2019 with a subsequent run later that year at Baltimore Center Stage (Stephanie Ybarra, Artistic Director). The eagerly anticipated new production will mark Scott's Broadway debut as a playwright.

Over the course of a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, the hopes, sorrows, fears, and joys of seven men reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. Vulnerable and vibrant, raw and alive - these are the Thoughts of a Color Man.

A powerful theatrical testament by Scott, Thoughts of a Color Man weaves spoken word, slam poetry, and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men and heralds the arrival of an essential new voice to the American theater.

"We're incredibly proud to introduce the newest cohort of TED Fellows," said program director Shoham Arad, "The TED Fellows Program has never felt more relevant and more necessary. And for me personally, I've never felt more grateful to be part of an organization that's specifically dedicated to finding the people doing the good work in the world and supporting them in their mission."

Founded in 2009, the TED Fellows program now has 512 Fellows from 100 countries. In its 12-year history, the TED Fellows program has built a powerful, far-reaching network made up of scientists, doctors, activists, artists, entrepreneurs, inventors, journalists and interdisciplinary collaborators.

The TED Fellows Program recognizes people at work on world-changing ideas, offering them tools to amplify the power of their vision. Each year, a new group of fellows from around the world, and from every discipline, are welcomed into this incredible international community of remarkable thinkers and doers who have shown unusual accomplishment, exceptional courage, and the potential to create positive change in their respective fields.

Thoughts of a Colored Man is produced by Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization with direction by Steve H. Broadnax III. The creative team includes music by Te'La and Brother Kamau, set design by Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill, co-costume design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award® winner Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara, projection design by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Sven Ortel, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Calleri, Jensen, & David serve as casting directors for the production.

BIOGRAPHY

Keenan Scott II (Playwright) is a playwright, poet, actor, director, and producer of original work from Queens, New York. His work has been produced at Howard University, Gala Hispanic Theatre, National Black Theater, and the NYC Fringe Festival. Scott's critically acclaimed piece Thoughts of a Colored Man has been workshopped and developed at The Arena Stage and the historic New York Theatre Workshop for private readings. The play had its world premiere at Syracuse Stage for their 2019-2020 season and transferred to Baltimore Center Stage to finish its regional run. Thoughts of a Colored Man has found its home at the Golden Theater for the 2021-2022 Broadway season. Scott has also been commissioned for several pieces including being a part of the Play at Home series curated by Baltimore Center Stage, Long Wharf Theatre, The Public Theater, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. As well as having his piece Hashtag Me Not featured in a benefit for NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. called #WhileWeBreathe. His latest work The Migration LPis currently being developed at New York Stage and Film. He is also developing a series for television entitled "The New Reform." Scott II is represented by A3 Artist Agency.