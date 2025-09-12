Kayla Farrish Premieres Two New Works at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kaatsbaan Cultural Park has announced the premiere of two brand-new works by acclaimed choreographer Kayla Farrish. The performances of DOCILE and A Beast will take place on Saturday, September 20 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, September 21 at 2 p.m., with tickets priced at $45 for general admission and $20 for students, available at

On September 20, audiences are invited to stay for a post-show artist talk with fellow festival artist Ayodele Casel. A special combo ticket package is also available, allowing patrons to attend performances by both Farrish and Casel for $40.

About the Works

DOCILE is inspired by James Baldwin’s Notes of a Native Son and considers questions of untaming, freedom, and reclamation through the lens of Black history and personal transformation. The work reflects on Baldwin’s decision to either leave America or commit himself to the fight for justice at home, asking what wildness and humanity are possible in the act of resistance.

A Beast is a duet that blends intimacy, song, and physical risk. In an eruptive yet tender conversation, two people confront themselves and each other, opening up to vulnerability and discovering personal power through unraveling.

About the Artist

Kayla Farrish is a Black American director, choreographer, and filmmaker whose work merges dance-theater, narrative, and sound. She has been commissioned by Limón Dance Company, Gibney, Harlem Stage, Danspace, and Little Island, among others. Her pieces have been presented at Lincoln Center, Park Avenue Armory, Symphony Space, and National Sawdust. A recipient of the Harkness Promise Award and multiple Bessie Awards, Farrish was named a New York Times Top Dance Performer of 2021 and is currently a 2025 CUNY Dance Initiative Artist and NYFA/NYSCA Choreography Fellow.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

Located on 153 acres along the Hudson River, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park serves as an incubator and presenter for world-class artists across dance, theater, music, film, culinary and visual arts, and more. The organization provides residencies, educational programs, and festivals, supporting creativity and innovation free of urban constraints while maintaining a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of its programming.