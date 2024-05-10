Katt Williams to Bring HEAVEN ON EARTH tour to UBS Arena

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the heels of his explosive Netflix comedy special, WOKE FOKE, critically acclaimed comedian Katt Williams will present the HEAVEN ON EARTH TOUR. Produced by North American Entertainment Group, the upcoming tour with new material kicks off in January 2025, making stops across the U.S., including UBS Arena, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR, on March 29, 2025.

Tickets will be available starting with a presale beginning Wednesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. local time. The general onsale will start Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit www.KattWilliamsLive.com

EVENT INFORMATION:

Show Date/Time: March 29, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.

Location: UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY

Ticket Prices: $59, $79, $99, $125, $175, $250, $350, $500 (not including taxes and fees)

Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/300060A4B5E21749

Presale Code: KW25

ABOUT KATT WILLIAMS:

With a career spanning over 20 years, Katt Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today's top entertainers, having developed a career seeded with thousands of sold-out arenas, an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits. Since performing his first stand-up show as a teenager, Williams took the comedy world by storm. He quickly developed a unique style of stand-up that combines articulate and sharp dialogue rooted in conversations reflecting the American political landscape. By 1999, he had cultivated a loyal fan base and was performing on some of the most notable comedy stages across the nation.

In 2002, Williams made his onscreen debut as a guest star on "NYPD Blue" and subsequently landed his first feature film role as Money Mike in "Friday After Next." His extensive filmography includes notable roles in "Father Figures," "Norbit," "Scary Movie V," "Epic Movie," "Bastards," "The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2," "Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore," "The Boondocks," "Wild 'n Out," and a guest role in the critically acclaimed series "Atlanta," which earned him a Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Celebrated for his brilliance and ingenuity on stage, Williams is also known for his critically acclaimed stand-up specials, including “The Pimp Chronicles,” “It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’,” “Katt Williams: Pimpadelic,” “American Hustle,” “Priceless: Afterlife,” “Kattpacalypse,” “Katt Williams: Great America,” and “Katt Williams: World War III.”