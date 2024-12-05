Katrina Lenk to Replace Taylor Schilling in THE COWARDS Industry Reading

The cast alsof features Ryan O'Connor, Brandon Uranowitz and more.
Katrina Lenk has joined the cast for the December 6 industry reading of The Cowards: A Marvelously Queer New Comedy, written by Ryan O’Connor, directed by Michael Wilson, with music supervision by Or Matias. Lenk replaces the previously announced Taylor Schilling. The Cowards is being developed by Martian Entertainment and Graham Wetterhahn.
The Cowards, O’Connor’s first full-length play, is a modern take on Nöel Coward’s classic hit comedy Hay Fever. In this unapologetically queer version, the four members of a dysfunctional chosen family unit, The Cowards, have each invited a surprise guest to their Provincetown, Massachusetts home for the weekend. What ensues is a biting, wicked comedy in which a batch of wildly unpleasant people make for uproarious entertainment.
The cast for the reading will include Ryan O’Connor (Lawrence Coward), Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk (Maxine Coward), Peabody Award winner Eva Reign (Ruby Coward), Isaiah Standard (Spencer Coward), Tony Award nominee Veanne Cox (Kay Ritter), Tony Award winner Brandon Uranowitz (Smith Myron), Charlie Barnett (Baldwin Greatham), Ari Notartomaso (Jackie Lester), and Makai Hernandez (Payn Tyler).
Music director for the reading is Or Matias. Stage Manager is Bob Bennett. Casting is by Telsey Office - Craig Burns, CSA and Charlie Hano, CSA.
The Cowards was originally presented in 2023 by After Hours Theatre Company (Graham Wetterhahn, Founder and Producing Artistic Director), and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
